Frattesi is liked by Juventus, Inter and Roma: the valuation is 30 million euros

All crazy about David Frattesi. The midfielder of Sassuolo is the name that already warms up the Italian transfer market with three big names in the running: they are Juventus, Inter and Rome. The bianconeri will bet strongly on Frattesi in case of no agreement with Rabiot for the renewal. Sassuolo value the player at 30 million eurosbut Juve would like to insert some technical counterparts such as Frog, Soulè and De Winter. Counterparts that also take Inter and Roma into consideration. Frattesi is an old dot of the Giallorossi, ready to return to the assault, inserting the tag of Volpato as well as an economic part. Finally, the Nerazzurri are thinking of including two protagonists of the last Serie B in the negotiation: it is about Muleteersnewly promoted to Serie A with Frosinone, e Fabianreturning from the season at Reggina.