The 2022 World Athletics Federation Diamond League competition in Monaco has come to an end. In the women’s 100-meter trapeze competition, the 35-year-old Jamaican veteran Fraser achieved another great result, running the world‘s best time of 10.62 to win the championship. In the men’s 200 meters, the American players took the top three, and Lyles ran 19.46 to win the championship.

In the women’s 100 meters, Jamaica’s five-time world champion Fraser continued his amazing state, running a time of 10.62 seconds, breaking his own best time of the year and breaking Jones’ record of 10.72 in 1998. . Another Jamaican player Jackson won the runner-up with 10 seconds 71, Ivory Coast’s Talau ran 10 seconds 72 ranked third, and broke the African record.

In the men’s 200-meter competition, two-time world champion Lyles ran 19.46 to win the championship, breaking his own record of 19.65 set in 2018. American players swept the top three, rookie Naidon won the runner-up in 19.84, and Norman won the third in 19.95.

American star Holloway won the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 12.99 seconds. In the men’s 1000m, Britain’s Whitman broke the season record and won the championship with 2:13.88. In the men’s 3000m, Burundi’s Endi Kumnayo set a new record and won the championship with a time of 7:25.93. In the men’s high jump, Qatar star Bassim won the championship with a score of 2.30 meters. In the men’s long jump, Cuban Marceau beat Tokyo Olympic champion Tentogro of Greece and won the championship with a second jump of 8.35 meters.

In the women’s 400 meters, Bahamas star Miller won the championship with a time of 49.28. In the women’s 1500m, Kenya’s Kipu Yegan won the championship with a time of 3:50.37. In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Jamaica’s Clayton ranked first in 53.33 seconds. Women’s pole vault. Australia’s Kennedy won the championship with a bar of 4.66 meters. In the women’s javelin, Australia’s Babel threw 64 meters 50 to win the championship. In the women’s triple jump, Venezuelan star Rojas easily won the 15.01.

