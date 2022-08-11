Home Sports Frazier in Diamond League 10.62 to achieve another success, Lyles won the 200m in 19.47 – yqqlm
Sports

Frazier in Diamond League 10.62 to achieve another success, Lyles won the 200m in 19.47 – yqqlm

by admin

The 2022 World Athletics Federation Diamond League competition in Monaco has come to an end. In the women’s 100-meter trapeze competition, the 35-year-old Jamaican veteran Fraser achieved another great result, running the world‘s best time of 10.62 to win the championship. In the men’s 200 meters, the American players took the top three, and Lyles ran 19.46 to win the championship.

In the women’s 100 meters, Jamaica’s five-time world champion Fraser continued his amazing state, running a time of 10.62 seconds, breaking his own best time of the year and breaking Jones’ record of 10.72 in 1998. . Another Jamaican player Jackson won the runner-up with 10 seconds 71, Ivory Coast’s Talau ran 10 seconds 72 ranked third, and broke the African record.

In the men’s 200-meter competition, two-time world champion Lyles ran 19.46 to win the championship, breaking his own record of 19.65 set in 2018. American players swept the top three, rookie Naidon won the runner-up in 19.84, and Norman won the third in 19.95.

American star Holloway won the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 12.99 seconds. In the men’s 1000m, Britain’s Whitman broke the season record and won the championship with 2:13.88. In the men’s 3000m, Burundi’s Endi Kumnayo set a new record and won the championship with a time of 7:25.93. In the men’s high jump, Qatar star Bassim won the championship with a score of 2.30 meters. In the men’s long jump, Cuban Marceau beat Tokyo Olympic champion Tentogro of Greece and won the championship with a second jump of 8.35 meters.

See also  Men's Volleyball World League - China's first match 1-3 Iran will face Japan in the second match_Japan's warm-up match at home 0-1 Brazil_Olympics_Match

In the women’s 400 meters, Bahamas star Miller won the championship with a time of 49.28. In the women’s 1500m, Kenya’s Kipu Yegan won the championship with a time of 3:50.37. In the women’s 400-meter hurdles, Jamaica’s Clayton ranked first in 53.33 seconds. Women’s pole vault. Australia’s Kennedy won the championship with a bar of 4.66 meters. In the women’s javelin, Australia’s Babel threw 64 meters 50 to win the championship. In the women’s triple jump, Venezuelan star Rojas easily won the 15.01.

Original title: Diamond League Fraser 10 seconds 62 set another record Lyles 200 meters 19 seconds 47 to win

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin

You may also like

Inter Milan’s 11-0 battle shows a positive signal,...

Diamond League 2022, Tamberi badly in Montecarlo: he...

Unstoppable Kyrgios, Medvedev defeated in three sets

Chinese women’s basketball team will start overseas training...

Psg close to Fabian Ruiz Spurs always on...

216 Lincang athletes compete in Yuxi at the...

George Clooney, party for the 20 years of...

Weijia League: Li Weiqing’s winning streak was ended,...

Real-Eintracht, Ancelotti: “Benzema from Golden Ball”

2022 Badminton World Championships signing list released, men’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy