The colored wave that characterizes the new image of the Frecciarossa Final Eight becomes the vital energy that animates the show. In the impetus of a continuous metamorphosis, the wave breaks into four natural environments: air, water, earth and fire which give rise to as many values ​​and virtues symbolized by four animals. In the four minutes dedicated to the show, each animal becomes a symbol of a form of energy from nature and four characteristics of the game of basketball. Power is represented by the bear. Elegance, from the whale. The elevation, from the eagle. Speed, from the panther. Each remains on stage in four different moments for about twenty seconds. The symbolic animals are contextualized in their natural habitats: forests, oceans, the sky, a volcanic island.

The basketball guides this story, along a spectacular journey that arrives, in the end, in the hands of the man/player who welcomes the primordial forces of nature. The Frecciarossa Final Eight thus becomes a ritual that celebrates and reinforces the myth, now more than ever to be revived, of the harmony between Man and Nature.

“We wanted to give a strong message with this show – declared Umberto Gandini, President of the LBA – Not only sport, represented by the basketball that becomes the leitmotif of the narration, but also and above all the force of nature, the vital energy that transforms things and allows us to live in harmony with each other and with the nature that surrounds us. As a sports institution, we have the responsibility to communicate and make people perceive values ​​that are not only relevant to our area, but we become a vehicle for giving visibility and reinforcing positive messages to build a better future for the new generations”.