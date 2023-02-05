All tickets for the match that will award the 2023 Italian Cup have already been sold in presale. Even the semi-finals are about to be sold out. Carlton Myers Ambassador of the Event. An event that combines all-round initiatives with great sport: from Piedmontese schools to communities, from cinema to solidarity, from talent to B2B meetings, the Frecciarossa Final Eight is sport, solidarity, culture and entertainment, far beyond the purely competitive aspect.

With the press conference held in Turin in the Sala delle Feste of Palazzo Madama, the approach to the Frecciarossa Final Eight continues, the event organized by Lega Basket Serie A, which will assign the Pala Alpitour in Turin from 15 to 19 February the prestigious trophy of the Italian Cup, now in its 47th edition, the 24th since the Final Eight formula was introduced.

This edition, which brings great basketball back to Turin after 11 years, has already achieved a first, important result: all the 11,000 available seats were sold for the final on Sunday 19 February, while only a few tickets remained for the semi-finals on Saturday 18 February. Coupons are still available to the public for Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16, in which the quarter-finals will be played.

THE ROAD SHOW OF THE ITALIAN CUP THROUGHOUT PIEDMONT

This great result in terms of turnout is the result of the work that has been carried out in recent months between the LBA, the Piedmont Region, the Municipality of Turin, the Turin Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Committee of the Italian Basketball Federation. The objective was an extensive and widespread diffusion of the event, both in Turin and in the provinces thanks to the itinerant tour of the Italian Cup which touched 10 cities before arriving in Turin where the Cup, from the Sala delle Feste in Palazzo Madama, will pass to the Urban Village , where it will remain until the beginning of the event.

THE INVOLVEMENT OF SCHOOLS ON THE VALUES OF BASKETBALL

Not only the youth basketball clubs but also the schools are protagonists of the Pala Alpitour event: in collaboration with the Piedmont Regional School Office, the call for tenders was launched “An entirely different sport: my basketball” aimed at classes IV and V primary schools and all classes of lower secondary schools in Piedmont. The videos and photographs of banners developed and developed with this initiative aim to initiate a reflection on the values ​​of basketball and will contribute to the education and growth of children. Those who will attend the Frecciarossa Final Eight will be distributed free of charge in color by the “School of Basket” manual, an illustrated book on basketball for children, teenagers, parents and all fans who want to learn how to play basketball or just review the rules, techniques, the tools, roles and movements of basketball, written by Alessandro Lippi and Lorenzo Menini.

CARLTON MYERS AMBASSADOR OF THE FRECCIAROSSA FINAL EIGHT

As Ambassador of this edition LBA has chosen Carlton Myers, one of the greatest players in the history of our basketball. Born in London in 1971, Myers won European gold in 1999 with the national team and was the blue flag bearer at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. He holds the all-time record for points scored in a single match in Serie A with 87 made against Udine on 26 January 1995 when he wore the Rimini shirt.

During his career, Myers wore the shirts of Rimini, Pesaro, Fortitudo Bologna, Virtus Roma, Mens Sana Siena in Italy and won the Scudetto in 2000, the Italian Cup and the Super Cup in 1998.

SCREENING OF THE DOCUMENT ABOUT SANDRO GAMBA AT THE CINEMA LUX ON TUESDAY

As a preview of the Frecciarossa Final Eight, there will be a screening of a work inspired by basketball: the one on the life of Sandro Gamba, protagonist of the film “A coach as a father” (53 minutes) written and directed by director and actor Massimiliano Finazzer Flory, in collaboration with the FIP and the sponsorship of the Lega Basket. The film recounts the great career of Sandro Gamba who also led the Turin club for 3 seasons from 1977 to 1980. The screening will be held on Tuesday 14 February at 19.00 Cinema LUX (Galleria S. Federico, 33 – Turin) offer and in collaboration with BPER Banca and Raiffeisen Capital Management, which will be attended by Sandro Gamba, the director Massimiliano Finazzer Flory and the champion of the Italian national team Carlo Caglieris.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY THE SHOW BY SAMUEL ROMANO, TURIN SONGWORDER AND GUITARIST

Numerous digital and entertainment initiatives thanks to the massive involvement of community partners, guests and influencers throughout the competition. We will immediately start strong, right from the quarter-finals, with the involvement of Samuel Romano, singer-songwriter and guitarist from Turin; a show of him is scheduled at half-time of the second quarter-final on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Radio Deejay and GQ Italia, the magazine of the Conde Nast group, will also be present to talk about all these activities and to dialogue with the enthusiasts, which will add increasingly transversal communication to the Event.

WITH LBA AND INFRONT THE FIRST B2B FOR COMPANIES THAT INVEST IN BASKETBALL

On the occasion of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023, LBA and Infront will organize the first national B2B event in the history of Lega Basket. It will be an opportunity to bring together all the major partners of the 16 LBA clubs and all the sponsors of the latter. A meeting that will involve more than 100 participating companies with the aim of creating business throughout the country and giving even greater value to companies investing in the LBA world. The event will be held on Thursday 16 February starting at 12 at La Centrale Nuvola Lavazza in Turin.

THE PLAYGROUNDS IN THE FOYER OF THE PALA ALPITOUR WITH RED BULL

Among the novelties of this edition of the Final Eight is the presence of Red Bull as Official Energy Drink which will bring the qualifying stage of the Red Bull Half Court to the playgrounds of the Pala Alpitour foyer, in collaboration with the MOAB agency, whose final will take place in Rimini on 29 July 2023.

FRIDAY THE CHARITY EVENT IN SUPPORT OF THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Another important event will be held on Friday 17 February, the break day of the Frecciarossa Final Eight, with the charity dinner at the Pala Alpitour organized by the Piedmontese Foundation for Cancer Research, chaired by Allegra Agnelli, together with Lega Basket Serie A , entitled “AN ALLEY-OOP FOR RESEARCH” in favor of the Candiolo Institute – IRCCS, to support the daily work of doctors and researchers in the fight against cancer. A unique appointment that wants to underline the importance of teamwork and the strong and constant bond between sport and solidarity. During the evening, the godmother of the Foundation, Cristina Chiabotto, will auction together with Sant’Agostino Casa d’Aste 15 unique lots from the world of art and sport, a different way of supporting research and giving yourself a special gift.

THE PARTNERS OF THE FRECCIAROSSA FINAL EIGHT

The sponsors and partners of the event, who have invested financially, but have devised initiatives to enliven the 4 days of basketball with events and entertainment.

Title Sponsor: Frecciarossa – Presenting Sponsor: UnipolSai – Platinum Sponsor: PokerstarsNews.it, Snaipay – Gold Sponsor: Umana, IBSA, Carpegna – Energy Partner: A2A – Official Sponsor: Banca Ifis, Fastweb, Red Bull, Mikado, Braga Porte – Official Ball: Molten – Technical Sponsor: Erreà – Corporate Partner: American Express – Automotive Partner: Autotorino – Mobility Partner: Moovit – Official Radio: Radio Deejay – Media Partner: Corriere dello Sport, Tuttosport, Gazzetta dello Sport, La Stampa – Lifestyle Media Partner : GQ Italia – Official Court Supplier: Joker Floors – Official Supplier: UnipolRental, Cavit – Official Water: Acqua Smeraldina – Official Ticketing: Vivaticket – Official Broadcaster: Eleven, Warner Bros Discovery – Institutional Partner: City of Turin