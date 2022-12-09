The former striker of the Brazilian national team towards the possible semi-final against Argentina.

This evening the two quarter-finals Croatia-Brazil and Holland-Argentina will be staged. Two matches of the World Cup that could see the two South American rivals par excellence reach the semifinals: the green and gold formation and theAlbiceleste. And so here it is Fredformer historic Brazilian striker, speaking a Cup Centerfrom Globo TVas pointed out by ESPNhe had his say on the hypothetical race without hiding what he would like to see for that challenge.

Clearly lined up for a victory for Brazil, Fred he would like even more: “I can’t wait for Brazil-Argentina to be played, I want this as the semifinal of the World Cup”, said the former striker with great enthusiasm and also confidence in the green-gold and the national team Albiceleste. “In fact, I will say more. I want chaos, even a few shots. But above all the signature (plays) of Neymar and… Messi who bursts into tears”.

Harsh words from the former striker who was a member of the Selecao in 2014, after having also participated in the 2006 World Cup.

