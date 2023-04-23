FRED DE BRUYNE COMPLETES THE 1958 BELGIAN EN PLEIN IN THE CLASSICS IN THE LIEGE-BASTOGNE-LIEGE – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

On 27 April 1958 the 44th edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège took placethe “Deanery“, or rather the doyenne of the classics which closes the spring cycle of the great one-day races. And Belgium has the opportunity to complete an unprecedented feat just a stone’s throw away: winning all six scheduled racesgiven that Rik Van Looy crossed the finish line first in the Milan-San Remo on 19 March, Germain Derycke put his stamp on the Tour of Flanders on 30 March, Noel Foré made Ghent-Wevelgem his own on 6 April, Leon Van Daele cleared the “Velodrome” of Paris-Roubaix on April 13 and Rik Van Steenbergen anticipated everyone at the Freccia Walloon on April 26, 24 hours before Liège.

In this context that speaks exclusively Flemish and Walloon, fits the protagonist of our story todaythat Fred De Bruyne that if he is known to cycling enthusiasts for riding Flanders e Daf Trucks in the guise of sports director at the turn of the seventies and eighties, for those who have a few more white hairs on their heads can be counted among the strongest classic hunters of the Fifties. Indeed, her palmares speaks clearly, boasting a success at the Milan-San Remo in 1956 (and the second place in 1957 beaten by Miguel Poblet in the sprint), the double Tour of Flanders/Paris-Roubaix (where he finished second in 1956 behind Louison Bobet) in 1957, and a sensational trio at Liège-Bastogne-Liege, to which must be added the place of honor in the 1955 Giro di Lombardia when, mocked by Cleto Maule, he came close to that en plein which, adding up his future feats, would have projected him into the very small group of champions capable of winning all five classic-monuments.

So here we are at Liège on 27 April 1958, which, due to a detour due to road works, sees the route increased by 9 kilometers for a total of 246 kilometres. Among the notable absentees is the very recent winner of the Freccia Vallone, precisely Van Steenbergenjust as cyclists of the value of Van Daele, Wim Van Est and André Mahè do not take off.

It starts at 11.10, with 170 members, a beautiful sun and a strong wind blowing laterally. Ready, go, and already at the exit of Liège here is the first escape: Hovenaers, Derijcke, Privat, Hout and Saint start taking a 25″ lead. The margin of the five treaders increases significantly, even if in Barvauix (km 46) a closed level crossing stops their escape. The platoon is restarted with the same gap of 2’25” that the fugitives had before interrupting their effort.

After about an hour of running, a short-lived rain accompanies the runners, e in Hiver (km 82), a long and quite steep climb, the first of the seven Mountain Grands Prix scheduled for the day takes place. At the top of the climb, the first to pass is Hovenaers with Derijcke, Hout and Saint close behind, while Privat loses contact. At 3′ Janssens passes and anticipates the platoon by a hundred meters.

The ups and downs continue, e Hout also takes off from the lead of the race. In the downhill Janssens overtook Huot and alone chased the leading trio who at km 93 has 2’05” on Janssens and 4’45” on the peloton. At Bastogne (km 104) the pacesetters precede Janssens by 1′ and 4’55” the compact group.

Janssens continues in his solitary pursuit, while the race is hit by a short but violent storm of rain mixed with snow, when then a pale sun makes its appearance again. TOd Houffalize (km 122), halfway through, the pacesetters have an advantage of 1’15” over Janssens (in the last kilometers he lost 15″) and 3’45” over the group that is catching up. At km 135, on a climb, Janssens gives up and is reabsorbed by the peloton.

Derijcke is detached from Hoevenaers and Saint, while Charly Gaul, one of the greats of cycling, leaves. At km 145 it rains again on the race with water mixed with snow. Short storms and then the sun’s rays return to warm the runners, while the wind accompanies them from the start. At km 154 Saint and Hoevenaers have an advantage of 2’45” over the group.

The second Mountain Grand Prix in Fagne-de-Bodeus (km 175 and 80 from the finish) is won by Hoevenaers with Saint about fifty meters behind; the platoon pursues at 2′. Hovenaers throws himself into the descent and tackles the next climb alone, passing first on the third Gpmwith the peloton reducing the delay to 1’20”. Hoevenaers’ breakaway ends in Francorchamps, after 178 kilometers of racing.

The runners, after a few kilometers of descent, they attack Rosier’s climb, valid for the Gpm which is won by Poblet who continues in his action. Shortly before Spa (50km to the finish) he loses contact with the Baldini group; in Spa the solitary Poblet passes first with a group of about twenty runners at about 1 ‘. Halfway up the fifth Gpm (43km to the finish) Poblet has a 30″ lead over his pursuers. In the next descent Poblet is joined by Van den Brande, Theuns and Verplaetze.

The penultimate finish line of the mountain (30 km to the finish) is without history and there are always four of them who lead the race, with the pursuers in their wake. In the next descent, De Bruyne, followed by Zagers, manages to detach the others from his wheel and flies towards Poblet and Verplaetze who he catches and overtakes halfway up the last climb. So he swoops down on the first two, Theus and Van den Brande, after a few kilometres.

We are now in the decisive stages of a Liège that has been fought and drawn from the outset. Leading the way is a quartet made up of De Bruyne, Zagers, Theus and Van den Brande. Other runners approached the leaders in the last kilometres, but it was the four who fought for the victory. The sprint has no history, De Bruyne easily beats Zagers and Theuns and thus crowns the triumphal Belgian spring of cycling with a sixth victory.

And seen that in Liège he had already won in 1956, and he will do it again in 1959, the good Fred really deserved a place among the greats of cycling.