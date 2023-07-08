Home » Fred Van Vleet to Rockets: I will prove that I am worth every penny of the contract I signed
Fred Van Vleet to Rockets: I will prove that I am worth every penny of the contract I signed

Fred Van Vleet to Rockets: I will prove that I am worth every penny of the contract I signed

Yesterday, the Houston Rockets announced the main signing of their eventful offseason, point guard Fred Van Vleet.

The former Raptors director has signed a three-year contract worth around 130 million in total, with team options for the last season.

“The Rockets just want me to be myself. And I know people mostly think about my contract numbers, but the league is growing every year and that number won’t seem that high anytime soon.

Then there’s the surprise of seeing an undrafted guy sign a deal like this, I’ll work every day to prove I’m worth every penny.”

