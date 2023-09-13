Freddie Freeman Shines on 34th Birthday as Dodgers Blow Out Padres

Freddie Freeman Leads Dodgers to Victory on 34th Birthday

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Freddie Freeman’s 34th birthday in style as the first baseman put on a show, leading his team to an impressive 11-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Freeman had an outstanding performance on his special night, belting a home run and a double among his four hits. He showcased his skills and made his presence felt in front of a sea of fans wearing commemorative clothing celebrating his No. 5 jersey.

The Dodgers also received a boost from Will Smith, who blasted a three-run homer to help his team bring their “magic number” down to just five games to clinch the NL West division.

Freeman wasted no time making an impact, singling and scoring a run in the first inning. In the third, he added a two-run homer to extend the Dodgers’ lead. Continuing his stellar performance, he singled and scored another run in the fourth. Finally, in the eighth inning, Freeman made history by hitting his franchise-record 55th double, capping off his remarkable four-hit night.

Pitcher Lance Lynn played a significant role in the Dodgers’ victory, delivering seven solid innings of five-hit ball. Michael Wacha, on the other hand, struggled, suffering his second consecutive setback.

The Padres’ Dominican players, Fernando Tatis and Juan Soto, had respectable outings, with Tatis contributing two hits, a run scored, and an RBI, while Soto added a hit and a run. Manny Machado also recorded a hit for the Padres, but Egui Rosario went hitless.

For the Dodgers, Venezuelan David Peralta had a quiet night at the plate, going 0 for 3 but driving in a run. Amed Rosario, representing the Dominican Republic, had a single in his lone at-bat. Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández stood out with a 2-for-4 performance, including scoring two runs.

With this dominant victory, the Dodgers continue to prove their status as serious contenders, while Freeman’s outstanding birthday performance further solidifies his status as one of the premier players in the league. As the Dodgers inch closer to clinching the NL West, their fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead in the postseason.