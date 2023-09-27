Freddie Freeman’s Two-Run Homer Leads Dodgers to Victory in Doubleheader Split

Freddie Freeman’s two-run homer propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies in their doubleheader on Tuesday. The win also marked the Rockies’ 100th loss of the season, a first in their history.

In the first game, Chase Anderson pitched five scoreless innings to secure his first win in 17 starts this season. Nolan Jones contributed with a homer as the Rockies ended their seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win.

The second game saw the Dodgers’ offense come alive, with Venezuelan David Peralta and Chris Taylor delivering crucial two-run singles in the second inning. James Outman stood out with four hits, while Max Muncy and Puerto Rican Kiké Hernández each contributed three hits. Elehuris Montero hit a home run for the Rockies in that game.

With this victory, the Dodgers have notched their ninth win in 11 games against the Rockies this season. They also hold an impressive 31-16 record against teams in the National League West Division.

On the other hand, the Rockies continue to struggle, losing eight of their last nine games and reaching a dismal record of 57-100 for the season. This now stands as the worst season in the team’s history, surpassing their previous record of 98 losses in 2012.

Rookie pitcher Bobby Miller put on an impressive performance, allowing only two runs and seven hits in his outing. He struck out nine, including three in the fifth inning, which was initiated by Montero’s home run. The Dodgers provided ample offensive support in the second inning, as they batted through the entire lineup against Ryan Feltner, who was pulled after allowing four runs.

In the first game, the Rockies took an early 3-0 lead against Caleb Ferguson, who started for the Dodgers but only lasted 2 2/3 innings.

Anderson, who was acquired by the Rockies in May, earned his first win of the season, giving up only five hits and striking out four in his fifth start since returning from the disabled list. Reliever Justin Lawrence allowed just one hit in one inning, while Tyler Kinley secured his 5th save.

In terms of individual performances, Montero and Venezuelan Ezequiel Tovar stood out for the Rockies in the first game, while Puerto Rican Enrique Hernández had a strong showing for the Dodgers.

In the second game, Hernández continued his impressive performance with three hits, including one run scored and one RBI. Peralta contributed with one hit, one run scored, and two RBIs, and Dominican Amed Rosario had two hits, one run scored, and one RBI.

For the Rockies, Tovar, Elías Díaz, and Harold Castro struggled at the plate, going hitless in the game. On the other hand, Montero managed to have a solid game with two hits, one run scored, and one RBI.

Despite the Dodgers already securing a spot in the postseason, their impressive performance against the Rockies reinforces their dominance in the National League West Division. Meanwhile, the Rockies will have to contend with their worst season on record as they search for improvements moving forward.

