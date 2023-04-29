Home » Frédéric Antonetti (Strasbourg): “A good match without a point at the end”
Frédéric Antonetti (Strasbourg): "A good match without a point at the end"

Frédéric Antonetti (Strasbourg): "A good match without a point at the end"

Frédéric Antonetti (Strasbourg coach, beaten by OL): “There is a lot of disappointment. We came across a good team, which is in good shape in the second leg. We have sometimes been better than them, but we have not been rewarded. It was tough in the second half, when they curled up. It’s a good match, without a point at the end. With this state of mind, we will continue. But we must correct our mistakes. We were penalized on a weak time. There are positive signs. But we need points in this emergency. There are five games left to save the season. »

