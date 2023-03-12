“Do you remember the fact of having come back from 0-2 to 2-2 at the end or rather the fact of not having taken the advantage before?
Both my general (smile) ! I certainly have the satisfaction of having seen my team come back to 0-2 but also a big frustration of not having won. Because OM did not get a single clear chance in the game. We upset them a lot and the fouls that lead to the free kick (transformed by Malinovsky) and the penalty (from Sanchez), that leaves me with a bitter taste… We performed well in terms of content, we had already had the best chances eleven against eleven. After, in numerical superiority, we knew that it would be another match. Placed attacks had to be made. We still have the resources to come back from 0-2 to 2-2 at the end and we could even have won the match afterwards because we still had opportunities.
What was the idea of your starting plan with in particular Frédéric Guilbert positioned in an unusual position as left stopper?
OM don’t have many weaknesses and put in a lot of intensity and energy. So it was especially necessary not to come to leave them in comfort. You have to go there, project yourself. They like one-on-one everywhere, so we had to provoke them too, and respond present. Marseille are second and have a very good team throughout the season. Strasbourg too, but since I’ve been there, it’s only from time to time. There, our initial plan worked well, we rather won the balance of power, but when you can win a match, you have to win it!
Do you think this snatched point in these circumstances can give your team a big boost in the fight for retention?
Yes, I hope it will make us gain confidence because now, against Auxerre (Sunday March 19), which will be a completely different match, you will have to let go fully, go all out and win. »