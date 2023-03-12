“Do you remember the fact of having come back from 0-2 to 2-2 at the end or rather the fact of not having taken the advantage before?

Both my general (smile) ! I certainly have the satisfaction of having seen my team come back to 0-2 but also a big frustration of not having won. Because OM did not get a single clear chance in the game. We upset them a lot and the fouls that lead to the free kick (transformed by Malinovsky) and the penalty (from Sanchez), that leaves me with a bitter taste… We performed well in terms of content, we had already had the best chances eleven against eleven. After, in numerical superiority, we knew that it would be another match. Placed attacks had to be made. We still have the resources to come back from 0-2 to 2-2 at the end and we could even have won the match afterwards because we still had opportunities.