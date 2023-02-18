Frédéric Antonetti, the coach of Strasbourg after the victory against Angers on Saturday evening (2-1) in Ligue 1: “We had a very good first half in the investment, in the commitment, justly rewarded with two goals. Then, a Ligue 1 match is always difficult to win. Angers came back with other intentions, another way of playing. We didn’t know enough how to recover the ball and counter-attack. We weren’t in too much danger but we suffered too much, we no longer had control. What we did for 45 minutes, we will have to do it for 90. We can have weak times but they lasted too long. We were too passive. At 2-0, we managed too much, we got the wrong attitude and behavior. We left a lot of energy in the first half.
At 2-1, confidence was damaged and we fell back a lot. But I saw some good things that we can rely on. Afterwards, you have to improve in the game, that’s obvious. We lost too many balls in the second half but it will come back with confidence. There is still a long way to go, still work. We have to take care of the heads and we have to find a complete group. The team has ample means to maintain itself. You have to pay attention to some details and find a healthy group. »
Abdel Bouhazama, Angers coach: “We missed the first half. We will remember the second half because the boys let go. In the first half, we were wait-and-see. We moved in the duels on the direct game of Strasbourg. On the first goal, we are not on the mark and on the second … Diallo, we know his heading game. We are not present. When I see the second half, it gives a lot of regrets. We had nothing to lose, but unfortunately a football match lasts 90 minutes or more. In the first half, Strasbourg showed us that they played the maintenance. We wanted to do well but we failed. The gap is widening more and more, the situation is more and more delicate. »