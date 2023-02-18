Frédéric Antonetti, the coach of Strasbourg after the victory against Angers on Saturday evening (2-1) in Ligue 1: “We had a very good first half in the investment, in the commitment, justly rewarded with two goals. Then, a Ligue 1 match is always difficult to win. Angers came back with other intentions, another way of playing. We didn’t know enough how to recover the ball and counter-attack. We weren’t in too much danger but we suffered too much, we no longer had control. What we did for 45 minutes, we will have to do it for 90. We can have weak times but they lasted too long. We were too passive. At 2-0, we managed too much, we got the wrong attitude and behavior. We left a lot of energy in the first half.