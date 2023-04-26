Home » Free admission causes a sensation
NMany officials are still refusing to accept the downturn in the football business, which seemed to be growing without limits until the Corona pandemic, after all, many stadiums are full again and the Bundesliga is extremely exciting. Clubs like SC Freiburg or Union Berlin are growing extremely fast, but many clubs are still feeling that their business is becoming increasingly difficult.

At Fortuna Düsseldorf, for example, a fundamental analysis of their own situation led to a radical idea. Under the slogan “Fortuna for everyone”, the club presented a vision for the future on Wednesday, which focuses on the idea that spectators should no longer pay to visit the stadium in the future. First of all, the people will get free entry to three games in the coming season, including the supporters of the respective visiting club. “But our big goal is to offer 17 free games per season,” said Alexander Jobst, the chairman of the second division club.

However, free access to the stadium is just one aspect of the “path to the future” Jobst was talking about. “We want to make first-class football possible for Fortuna in our city in the long term. We want to show what Fortuna stands for.” It is no longer possible for this club to “continue like this” in the current competitive environment. It could not be ignored that the revolutionary idea did not come from a position of strength, the new approach should rather make it possible “to master the challenges of an economically declining football market,” said Björn Borgerding, the chairman of the Düsseldorf supervisory board. For this reason, he had long ago explicitly asked the board to develop bold ideas, which four new major sponsors were now enthusiastic about as a first step.

45 million euros for Fortuna

These companies will invest a total of 45 million euros in Fortuna over a period of five years. This money is intended to compensate for the financial loss caused by the public’s free access to home games. The club currently takes in a higher single-digit million amount with ticketing per season. But the concept goes well beyond the idea of ​​free tickets. Rather, Fortuna should grow, gain profile and also make sporting progress.


In addition to a share for the professional squad, 20 percent of the income generated in this way will flow into youth and women’s football, the same amount is earmarked for the expansion of the digital infrastructure of the stadium, where games of the European Championship will also be held next year. In addition, ten percent are intended for sustainability projects and mass sport in the city. “It’s an innovative concept, it’s an idea that will anchor Fortuna much further in the city,” said Düsseldorf Mayor Stephan Keller, “we’re creating a link between professional and popular sport.”

