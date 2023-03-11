Status: 03/10/2023 6:56 p.m

Just before the start of the NFL Free Agency (official on March 15), in which unsigned players are allowed to sign with new teams, have a whole range of Quarterbacks already received new working papers.

While Derek Carr will be responsible for the New Orleans Saints accrues, extended Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks) and Daniel Jones (New York Giants) with their previous employers. The situation around Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) could be a little more tricky.

With contracts in the NFL, a distinction is made between guaranteed and non-guaranteed salary. In principle, the player is entitled to a guaranteed salary; he receives a non-guaranteed salary if, for example, he achieves performance goals or fulfills the full contract term. Here is an overview of all four deals.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

A few weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders released Quarterback Derek Carr. The 32-year-old was therefore allowed before the start of the Free Agency negotiate with other teams. Both New Orleans Saints Carr receives a four-year contract that will give him up to 150 million US-Dollar can flush into the cash register.

100 of the 150 million US-Dollar are guaranteed. Last season, Carr accumulated just over 3,500 Passing Yards24 Touchdowns. He threw 14 Interceptions. “Derek’s experience, leadership and style of play will be an asset to our offense” becomes Mickey Loomis, General Manager of the Saints, quoted on the team website.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Under the direction of the new Head Coaches Brian Daboll could Daniel Jones in the fourth season at the Giants stabilize their performance. Almost 3,600 Passing Yards and 17 Touchdowns went to the account of the former first-round pick, compared to only six Interceptions. With the Giants he hit those Minnesota Vikings in the Playoffs in the Wildcard-Round.

In the running game he also gained a space of almost 800 Yards and contributed seven more touchdowns. For these services he is paid by the Giants royally rewarded. Over four years he can get up to 160 million US-Dollar earn, 82 million is guaranteed.

“This is a special place for me and my long-term goal has always been to stay here” Jones is quoted as saying on the Giants’ website.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

“Geno Smith’s story is truly fantastic. It speaks volumes for his character, ambition and quality.” praised head coach Pete Carroll during a press conference at NFL-Combine.

Smith, who for years as Backup-Quarterback through the NFL, secured the starting position in the last season Seahawksthe team explained Seattle in the Playoffs and became the “Comeback-Player of the Year”.

Knapp 4.500 Passing Yards and 32 Touchdowns were in his proof of work after the season. He threw twelve Interceptions. As a runner, he gained nearly 400 yards and one Touchdown.

Both Seahawks the 32-year-old will receive a three-year contract worth up to 105 million US-Dollar can contribute. The guaranteed numbers are currently not known.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

It gets a little more complex with Lamar Jackson. The former MVP was with the “non exlusive Franchise Tag” Jackson hasn’t signed it yet. The “non exlusive Franchise Tag” is basically a one-year contract that Jackson gave to the Ravens binds and him nearly 32 million US-Dollar would bring in.

However, he is only at the Ravens tied if no other team submits an offer. Because all other teams now have the opportunity to make Jackson a better contract offer. The Ravens in turn could then draw level with this offer. If they don’t, they will receive two first-round draft picks from Jackson’s new team, and the quarterback will join the new employer under negotiated contract terms.

Jackson also has the opportunity to “non exlusive Franchise Tag” not to sign. However, he would still not be able to simply go to a new team and would not receive any money due to the framework conditions negotiated with the players’ union. This scenario is therefore considered extremely unlikely.