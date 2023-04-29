Home » Free entry at Fortuna Dusseldorf
Free entry at Fortuna Dusseldorf

Fortuna Düsseldorf will soon have free entry. (Roland Weihrauch / dpa / Roland Weihrauch)

The mayor of Düsseldorf is called Stephan Keller. He says: There has never been anything like this before. That can lead to big changes in professional football. The head of Fortuna Düsseldorf is called Alexander Jobst. He says: At some point all 17 home games should be free. But he didn’t say exactly when that would be.

The aim of the free tickets is also that more people come to the stadium. Many people find full stadiums better than empty stadiums.

The association lacks money due to the free admission tickets. That could be several million euros if all home games are free. The missing money should come mainly from sponsors. Sponsors are companies and organizations that support a sports club. For this purpose, the association then shows advertising from these companies and organizations, for example.

