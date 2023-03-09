Il free swimming it’s when you go to the pool, dive into the pool and swim, without the presence of an instructor who corrects your swimming technique and suggests how much to swim based on your training goals. Of course there is always guaranteed the presence of a lifeguard, but for the rest it’s up to you to decide how much to swim, at what pace and style, and of course for what purpose. There are those who swim to drive away stress and unload the mind, those who keep physically fit, those who tone up the muscles, those who breathe and those who like a form of cross training with other sports. But whatever the motivation, there are some written or tacit rules or behaviors to observe in order to share the lane with the other swimmers in safety and harmony. Because it may be free swimming, but that doesn’t mean you’re free to do as you please.

The 7 rules of behavior in the pool for free swimming

Before the 7 rules for swimming in a pool these days there is the zero rule, which is valid even before accessing the facility: good manners, from which all the others then derive.

1. Wash yourself

It is a rule written in large letters in every swimming pool: take a shower before entering the tub. You will also be clean, but creams, perfumes and any other skin product must not enter the water (despite the presence of chlorine) because they tend to stay suspended on the surface and those who are allergic to it can feel them.

2. No more than 10 per lane

Maybe it’s not written but by law it’s the maximum number of people per lane and it would be up to the bathing assistant to enforce this provision (so if he tells you not to get in the tub, don’t get in the tub).

3. Swim

In the sense that the lanes for free swimming are dedicated to that, and there are other spaces for water fitness. The tacit rule would also be that of be able to swim a full length (at least the 25m length) without interruption. However, it is also true that if you ever start, you will never get to the level of doing at least one full lap without interruption, so see the next point…

4. Choose the right lane

It’s another of the rules not always written down, usually anyway the lanes for free swimming are distinguished according to capacity and speed. If it is not explicitly written, it is better to take a look so as not to end up among those who go like a train and you struggle to get to the end. When in doubt, ask the lifeguard, he’s poolside for that. And if you realize that it’s not the right lane for you (because you’re going too slowly, or because you’re going too fast…) then move on, and don’t blame the others.

5. Get noticed

In the lanes for free swimming the balance is very fine, and usually small groups are created that proceed with equal speed and rhythm. Before getting into the water, it is good to get noticed, perhaps by waiting at the edge of the pool, doing some warm-up exercises long enough to let all the students pass.

6. Keep right

In the swimming pool you go back and forth in the same lane and since there are up to 10 people it is good practice to keep to the right. This has some advantages: avoid collisions and facilitate overtaking above all. However, be careful that in some swimming pools the direction of travel (clockwise or counterclockwise) is alternated between the lanes: it is advisable to take a look before entering the water.

7. Respect the distance

It’s like in a car in traffic: having someone close to your feet, and perhaps hitting them with his strokes, is like being rear-ended. So keep your distance, especially when turning or changing direction.

Photo by Serena Repice Lentini on Unsplash

Advertising