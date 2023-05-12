Free ticket for Fortuna Dusseldorf fans

Fortuna Dusseldorf, a team that plays in the Zweite Bundesliga is ready to revolutionize the experience of its fans, making access to the stadium free, starting next season

The initiative of the German club is called “Fortune is a thief.” (Fortuna per tutti)” and sees the Dusseldorf club guarantee free entry for its fans for the first 3 home matches, but the idea is to make, starting from the 2024/2025 season, free entry for all home games of the club.

This new way of making the stadium experience represents a step forward towards involving fans in club activities and a revolution in the habits to which all fans around the world have always been accustomed: going to the stadium without pay the ticket.

This idea will certainly be able to be replicated in the future by other clubs, primarily the German ones, and will bring about a totally new direction for the ticketing areas of sports clubs.

The plan of the initiative

The club, which earns around 8 million every year from the sale of home match tickets, has agreements with some companies that want to support the project for the next 5 years: in this way the value of lost earnings is covered.

The sponsors will allocate capital distributed according to a specific formula: in addition to covering the 8 million, the sponsors will generate investment opportunities for the men’s squad, the youth teams and the women’s team. It doesn’t end there, because another part is destined for digital infrastructure and the stadium, where the 2024 European Championship will also take place. With the remainder, sports projects in the city and sustainability will be financed.

The objectives and the new frontier of ticketing

The new initiative aims to increase attendance at the stadium by breaking down the price barrier which sometimes represents a limit for fans who want to be present.

The margins for having an indirect economic return are wide.

As already mentioned, the lack of cash flow from the tickets is covered entirely by the sponsors and therefore the fan, who does not have to spend anything for the match ticket, will be more encouraged to buy official products, food ad beverages or other promoted value-added services directly in the structure, indirectly increasing the revenue deriving from merchandising and management of commercial establishments in the stadium.

From Germany they are sure of the full economic sustainability of the entire project, betting on this new revolution that could really open a new frontier in the world of football and represent a model to be emulated in other realities as well.

The initiative also demonstrates the mindset that all clubs must have in relation to their partnerships: increase collaborations to obtain new indirect monetization strategies through their fan base, involved through fan engagement activities and retention strategies.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy