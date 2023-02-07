BASKETBALL IN CLEAR: WITH WARNER BROS DISCOVERY, THE VIEWERS GROW AND THE NUMBER OF CONTACTS FLY

With NOVE and DMAX, the share grows by almost 50%, while the cumulative contacts are 6.6 million, more than double (+124%) compared to last year.

“Basket Week” arrives in February: the Italian Cup Final Eight live on DMAX and NOVE from 15 to 19 and for the first time in free “The Last Dance”, the documentary dedicated to Michael Jordan.

Less than four months from the start of the championship, and with the first half of the Regular Season just behind us, Warner Bros. Discovery takes stock of the season, the first in which it broadcasts within its portfolio – on NINE and DMAX – also a regular season free-to-air game.

Indeed, in the first 15 days of the championship, the average number of spectators grew by +10% compared to last year (the free-to-air match was broadcast on Rai Sport), with a share growing by +48% while the number of cumulative contacts was over 6.6 million people, +124% compared to last year, with an average of 650,000 people per game.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment is now a long-term one with Italian basketball, being the 2022-2023 season the sixth in which the media company joins Lega Basket Serie A. A commitment that has made it possible to significantly increase the movement’s visibility – expanding the audience of viewers to a younger and more educated target – and to constantly improve the editorial offer, up to the possibility of enjoying a prestigious slot such as that of the generalist channel NOVE and a weekly column on DMAX – Basket Zone – always most popular with the public.

The most viewed match to date in the league was broadcast on NOVE, on 2 January Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano totaled 241,000 average viewers, equal to a 1.2% share (2.1% share among males aged 15-34) and a number of contacts exceeding 1.6 million people.

On the free-to-air basketball front, an exciting February is expected thanks to the “Basket Week”: the basketball Final Eight arrives from 15 to 19 live from Turin. On Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 the quarter-finals (Milan-Brescia, Pesaro-Varese, Bologna-Venice, Tortona-Trento) will be broadcast by DMAX while the two semi-finals and the final (scheduled for Saturday 18 and Sunday 19) will be broadcast on NINE. Wednesday 15, immediately after the two quarter-finals around 11.15 pm, there will also be the first appointment with The Last Dance, the documentary about Michael Jordan broadcast in Italy for the first time in the free-to-air format.