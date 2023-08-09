He paid for a then-record 80 million pounds (ie 2.5 billion crowns), and according to him, he will leave in 30, i.e. less than half.

West Ham responded to the offer, an offer of ten million nothing led by Manchester United was rejected.

Speculations about the departure of the 20-year-old stopper at the time prompted the decision of coach Erik ten Haga to remove Maguire’s captaincy before the start of the new season. The England representative, however, declared that for United he will leave everything to the hit.

In the end, he probably won’t get the blame for it.

Personal conditions should not be a problem, but all the details of the departure game must be fine-tuned, according to Sky Sports.

If the transfer to the London team works out, Maguire will meet with two Czech representatives, Tom Souk and Vladimr Coufal.

Maguire moved to Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 and has been playing regularly ever since.

His role in the darkness has gradually declined over the past year. He didn’t suit Hag in the system based on the warm-up from the back rows, because he made mistakes very often.

He started in the league due to injury until the end of the season, but in many games he appeared in the starting line-up only eight times. The removal of the captain’s dog deepened his downfall, which most likely culminated in his departure.

