Home » Freed for both Maguire and Manchester United. Stopper m to West Ham
Sports

Freed for both Maguire and Manchester United. Stopper m to West Ham

by admin
Freed for both Maguire and Manchester United. Stopper m to West Ham

He paid for a then-record 80 million pounds (ie 2.5 billion crowns), and according to him, he will leave in 30, i.e. less than half.

West Ham responded to the offer, an offer of ten million nothing led by Manchester United was rejected.

Speculations about the departure of the 20-year-old stopper at the time prompted the decision of coach Erik ten Haga to remove Maguire’s captaincy before the start of the new season. The England representative, however, declared that for United he will leave everything to the hit.

In the end, he probably won’t get the blame for it.

Personal conditions should not be a problem, but all the details of the departure game must be fine-tuned, according to Sky Sports.

If the transfer to the London team works out, Maguire will meet with two Czech representatives, Tom Souk and Vladimr Coufal.

Maguire moved to Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 and has been playing regularly ever since.

His role in the darkness has gradually declined over the past year. He didn’t suit Hag in the system based on the warm-up from the back rows, because he made mistakes very often.

He started in the league due to injury until the end of the season, but in many games he appeared in the starting line-up only eight times. The removal of the captain’s dog deepened his downfall, which most likely culminated in his departure.

See also  30 candidates for the Golden Foot Award: Messi, Lewandowski, Benzema, Wu Lei, Kagawa, Sun Xingmin_List_Spain_Neymar

You may also like

2,000 steps a day are enough to feel...

bonuses for female football players on the rise,...

Steve Kerr: Paolo Banchero will also play as...

Hope with warning, Vindahl quickly scored

Inter, Lautaro Martinez tired: he will miss the...

the removal of the writing on the pediment...

Mushroom seventh in combined competition after bouldering

Naples, taken Cajuste: visits today. Pressing for Gabri...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Retrieving URL

Cairo announces Vlasic ‘only wanted the Bull’ –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy