The rapper “mister X” has a name. Set freethe Neapolitan artist who since 2017 has made anonymity his figure (and one of the reasons for his success), it would have a name. To reveal it – involuntarily – it would have been the Siae, the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers that protects the interests of singers, musicians and composers. But the credit for the discovery would go to a tenacious fan, who worked with painstaking patience to give an identity to his favorite artist. The question now is whether Liberato will appreciate the original manifestation of passion or not.

The first hypotheses

For years media, experts and above all fans have wondered who was behind the author of songs like “E te veng ‘a piglià” and “Me staje appennenn’ amò”, which have become true anthems for a transversal audience, but formed above all by young. So many names have sprung up, numerous hypotheses have been put forward. For instance Livio Coriex-boyfriend of Anna Tatangelo, the writer and poet from Scampia Emanuele Cerullo or, again, the Apulian DJ and radio host Wad. All leads turned out to be wrong. And so Liberato continued to “play” on the mystery, strong of his jacket with the words Liberato and the hood used to cover the face during live performances.

Who is Liberated

Now, however, the discovery – still not confirmed, but very accredited. Liberato would be Gennaro Nocerino, Neapolitan singer and producer. A name that had already surfaced in the jumble of possible identities, especially for what some fans had defined a marked similarity between the voices. To remove the last veil was the Instagram page specialized in gossip The Pipol, which revealed how a fan of the rapper would have reached the resolution of the equation Liberato = Gennaro Nocerino. How did you arrive at the result? With a careful comparison between the SIAE credits of the songs of the author of the soundtrack of the film “Ultras”, noticing a recurring presence of the name of Nocerino. At this point there remains a question: the “unmasked” Liberato – if the outcome of the search for his follower is really correct – will he reveal himself as Gennaro Nocerino? Or will he continue to act “under cover”? Posterity will judge.