In the last competition at the snowboard and freestyle world championships in Bakuriani, Austria won a medal. Ski freestyler Lukas Müllauer took silver in the Big Air competition on Saturday. The 25-year-old Tyrolean, who had won the qualification, finished second, 3.25 points behind the American Troy Podmilsak. Third place went to the Norwegian Birk Ruud. Matej Svancer finished fourth. The 18-year-old from Salzburg was seven points short of bronze.

In the decision, Svancer first edged his teammate out of the medal ranks with 86.50 points for his third jump. But Müllauer fought back, scored 94.75 points and thus catapulted himself into second place and his first World Championship medal. Podmilsak showed the best jump. In the third attempt, the American got the highest score of the day with 96.50 points, which brought him gold.

Freeski Big Air Herren: 1. Troy Podmilsak USA 187,75 2. Lukas Mueller AUT 184,50 3. Birk Ruud NOR 183,50 4. Matej Svancer AUT 176,50 5. Luca Harrington NZL 176,00 6. Sebastian Schjerve NOR 175,00 7. Christian Nummedal NOR 171,50 8. Noah Porter MacIennan CAN 123,75 9. Tormod Frostad NOR 108,25 10. Teal Harle CAN 35,00

