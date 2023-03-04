Home Sports Freestyler Müllauer wins silver in Big Air
Sports

Freestyler Müllauer wins silver in Big Air

by admin
Freestyler Müllauer wins silver in Big Air

In the last competition at the snowboard and freestyle world championships in Bakuriani, Austria won a medal. Ski freestyler Lukas Müllauer took silver in the Big Air competition on Saturday. The 25-year-old Tyrolean, who had won the qualification, finished second, 3.25 points behind the American Troy Podmilsak. Third place went to the Norwegian Birk Ruud. Matej Svancer finished fourth. The 18-year-old from Salzburg was seven points short of bronze.

In the decision, Svancer first edged his teammate out of the medal ranks with 86.50 points for his third jump. But Müllauer fought back, scored 94.75 points and thus catapulted himself into second place and his first World Championship medal. Podmilsak showed the best jump. In the third attempt, the American got the highest score of the day with 96.50 points, which brought him gold.

Freeski Big Air Herren:
1. Troy Podmilsak USA 187,75
2. Lukas Mueller AUT 184,50
3. Birk Ruud NOR 183,50
4. Matej Svancer AUT 176,50
5. Luca Harrington NZL 176,00
6. Sebastian Schjerve NOR 175,00
7. Christian Nummedal NOR 171,50
8. Noah Porter MacIennan CAN 123,75
9. Tormod Frostad NOR 108,25
10. Teal Harle CAN 35,00

More and in the snowboard and ski freestyle world championships

See also  The Bonomi spreads with the rear of the Adige The young Spitale also scored

You may also like

Bettors are backing Bears, Lions, Jets to make,...

Sáblíková would not be against 10 km races,...

Irene Montero | Montero calls on the PSOE...

Bö brothers successful in pursuit of Nove Mesto...

Ebba Andersson crushes the classic 30 km of...

Liverpool v Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp & Erik...

Shiffrin reigned the World Ski Cup for the...

Freeski World Championships: Britain’s Zoe Atkin wins halfpipe...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

Prokop second again at the Abu Dhabi Desert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy