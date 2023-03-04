In the last competition at the snowboard and freestyle world championships in Bakuriani, Austria won a medal. Ski freestyler Lukas Müllauer took silver in the Big Air competition on Saturday. The 25-year-old Tyrolean, who had won the qualification, finished second, 3.25 points behind the American Troy Podmilsak. Third place went to the Norwegian Birk Ruud. Matej Svancer finished fourth. The 18-year-old from Salzburg was seven points short of bronze.
In the decision, Svancer first edged his teammate out of the medal ranks with 86.50 points for his third jump. But Müllauer fought back, scored 94.75 points and thus catapulted himself into second place and his first World Championship medal. Podmilsak showed the best jump. In the third attempt, the American got the highest score of the day with 96.50 points, which brought him gold.
