ROME. Matteo Berrettini’s 2022 has not been an easy year so far, even if there has been no shortage of successes, especially those on the grass in Stuttgart and at Queen’s. A victory with Italy in the Davis Cup – which tomorrow debuts at the Unipol Arena against Croatia in the group four that will qualify the top two for the Final 8 in Malaga – could however change the meaning. Make it special. Among other things, Matteo has never played with the blue jersey at home: after his debut in India, the pandemic arrived, the format change of the event, the injuries that for example kept him out last year in Turin.

«It will be my first time at home – said yesterday a particularly brilliant, ironic and self-deprecating Matteo, guest of his new sponsor Illumia in a meeting also open to the press – So it’s a strong emotion. Really a success could change the fate of the vintage. We are a good, united, competitive group. We haven’t played many games, and practically never together, but we want to go all the way. Back from New York I went to Milan to applaud the italbasket, I told the boys that I wanted to transfer some of their positive energy to the Davis Cup too ».

Illumia is the first example of a Family Business in the field of energy and gas, and Matteo has never hidden the very close bond with his family. «First of all because they put me at the. world – he jokes – then because they have always been by my side. Family and sport, these have always been my memories, I was practically born in a tennis club. As a teenager maybe there were times when it wasn’t all right, because of me, it’s typical of teenagers. But those moments also serve to grow ».

Matteo also talked about how he has grown over the years, from the kid who dreamed of being a tennis player to top 10 and a finalist at Wimbledon. «As a child I always complained, my coach Vincenzo Santopadre called me« radio ». Then I realized that you want to win you have to think about making the next point, not complaining about what you just played, and since then I have changed ». Definitely for the better.

In his path made up of many relationships consolidated over the years, the role of Stefano Massari, who has always been his mental coach, is also very important. “At the beginning we talked more generally about how to get school and sport to go together, about how to relate to parents. Now we talk before each match, he asks me what worries me the most and we discuss it together ».

Matteo’s is an aggressive tennis, by instinct and by calculation: “We tennis players also look at the figures, we have to make ends meet, and analyzing the statistics I realized that I score more often if I attack, if I look for the point, instead of throw it back there hoping that the other is wrong ».

The match he considers most important so far «is the Wimbledon semi-final last year, I think I gave my best. I would love to say the final: but I lost that one, so… The opponent I like most to meet? Easy: everyone I beat! If we talk about training, on the other hand, I like to share the field with Sinner and Sonego, because there is a professional relationship but also of friendship ».

The usual idol is Federer («I’ve always cheered on him, there’s no point in hiding it»), the black beasts Djokovic and Nadal: «I never won with them. Rafa makes you think: ‘well, if I play well I can beat him’. But then he always wins. Novak gives you the impression of studying you all the time, waiting to find the key, the point where to hit you. Then he is a great counter, so he gets along well with someone who serves as strong as me ».

Tactics

But what matters most in tennis: the mind, the body, the technique, the tactics?

“Hard question. Can I say that they are all worth 25 percent? … Seriously, if you don’t have a good technique you don’t get high, but sometimes if you are mentally strong you can make up for gaps. And if you are well prepared physically you can hide some flaws, get on the ball better and the shots seem stronger than they are. Tactics are important, but up to a certain point in a sport where you have to think very fast, make decisions in a second and often rely on instinct. So I would say that the mind and the body matter more than anything. Even if it is clear that without the service that I find myself I would not be here … ».

With cheering against, which in Davis is daily bread, he has a serene relationship:

«There is, it is permissible. Tomorrow I don’t think Croatia will get away easily from what point of view, but that’s okay. And when it happens to me I usually charge more, I tell myself that I have to show it to everyone. Another thing is true misconduct, and those do not have to exist. Like the haters on the web ».

Alcaraz and Sinner are the tennis players of the moment, someone, a little naively, asks him how he thinks to “slip” between the two: “Jannik and Carlos are two great players, and Carlos is immediately struck by the speed with which he recovered after a summer when he had started to feel pressure. But I don’t aim to “slip in”: I think I’m already there, with them. “

In New York for the first time, coaches were allowed to speak to players during the match. Berrettini does not think it is a revolution: «I also like to stay in mine when I play, a piece of advice from time to time is fine. More than anything else, avoid the fines, even hefty ones, that I have taken in the past. In New York in 2019 during the quarter-final with Monfils, for example, I heard the referee warning me just for coaching, but I was from behind and I hadn’t even noticed that Vincenzo was talking to me. I told him to at least make sure next time you listen to him… ».

To close, the objectives: of the player but also of the man. “Getting to the Finals is difficult, but not impossible, I’ll try to do everything possible because last year’s retirement (after the first set of the first match with Zverev, ed) was one of the worst disappointments of my career, while first 8 had been one of the greatest satisfactions. Then of course I would like to win a Grand Slam, since I’m not that far away, or a Masters 1000 tournament, and improve my best ranking. But I talked about it with my team and I also want to think about enjoying the route, as well as thinking about the finish line ».