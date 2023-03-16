Status: 03/12/2023 9:30 p.m

With a majority, SC Freiburg wins the Baden-Württemberg Bundesliga duel against TSG Hoffenheim.

In an intense encounter, SC Freiburg beat TSG Hoffenheim 2-1 (1-0). For TSG, the winless series continues, meanwhile the Kraichgauer have been waiting for a win for 14 games. The combative appearance in Breisgau should provide new hope in the relegation battle. Maximilian Eggenstein and Ritsu Doan scored the goals for Freiburg and Angelo Stiller.

TSG Hoffenheim started the match awake and after just 15 seconds Ihlas Bebou scored the first goal, but his attempt clearly missed the Freiburg goal.

Freiburg’s Maximilian Eggenstein aimed better in the 5th minute when he put a cross from Vincenzo Grifo into the net to make it 1-0 from ten meters out.

As a result, a balanced game developed in front of 33,500 spectators in the Europa-Park stadium, in which TSG repeatedly showed themselves to be on the offensive, but initially had no clear chance to equalize. The Freiburg managed three days after the Europa League game at Juventus Turin the result and could rely on a stable defense led by defense chief Matthias Ginter.

TSG turns up after the break

Both teams started the second round without a change. But now TSG showed determination. Angelo Stiller equalized in the 49th minute with a dry left-footed shot from 16 meters out.

The TSG remained poisonous in the duels and bought the cutting from the SC. Out of nowhere, Freiburg then had the chance to score again. But TSG keeper Oliver Baumann scratched Michael Gregoritsch’s header from the corner (60′). At the other end, Munas Dabbur’s shot from 16 meters out was just blocked (62′).

Kabak sees an unnecessary dismissal

Both teams wore each other out until the final phase, and Freiburg were now better adjusted to their physical style of play. TSG had to play outnumbered in the last few minutes because Ozan Kabak threw the ball away after a free-kick decision and saw a yellow-red card (84′). And the SC promptly struck again. Ritsu Doan determinedly scored the winning goal after a cross from the left (89th).

Stiller: Bitter bankruptcy for TSG

TSG goalscorer Stiller spoke in an ARD interview after the game of a “very bitter” defeat. Nevertheless, the courageous appearance of the favored Breisgauers should give courage for the upcoming encounters. Freiburg’s Eggestein analyzed after the game that “everything looked like a draw” until the dismissal. Of course, the yellow-red card released new energy at the sports club.

Relegation duel between Hoffenheim and Hertha – Freiburg in Mainz

Freiburg is now fifth with 45 points thanks to the win, while Hoffenheim is at the bottom of the table with 19 points. TSG will host Hertha BSC in a basement duel next weekend (03/18/2023, 3:30 p.m.). SC Freiburg will take on 1. FSV Mainz 05 one day later (03/19/2023, 7:30 p.m.).