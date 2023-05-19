Home » Freiburg keeps CL chances with victory against Wolfsburg
Freiburg keeps CL chances with victory against Wolfsburg

SC Freiburg has presented with ÖFB defender Philipp Lienhart in the fight for a place in the Champions League in the German Bundesliga. Coach Christian Streich’s team celebrated a 2-0 home win against VfL Wolfsburg at the start of the penultimate round on Friday evening.

The goals were scored by Christian Günter (71′), who had just come on as a substitute, and Nils Petersen in his last home game as a professional (75′). In added time, Freiburg’s Nicolas Höfler saw the red card for a serious foul (93′).

Lienhart played through for Freiburg, while striker Michael Gregoritsch only stayed on the bench. At Wolfsburg, attacking player Patrick Wimmer was replaced in the 57th minute.

Union Berlin and RB Leipzig demanded

In the table, Freiburg closed in fifth on 1. FC Union Berlin with the same number of points. RB Leipzig in third place has only one point more and is a guest in the showdown at leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday (6.30 p.m.). Meanwhile, the Berliners have to go to Hoffenheim.

The string troupe can therefore continue to hope for a premiere in the premier class. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, as currently seventh in the table, has to fear a fall from the European Cup ranks.

