Freiburg kicks Bayern out of the cup

Freiburg kicks Bayern out of the cup

AWhen the final whistle sounded in the Munich Arena, Thomas Tuchel stood motionless on the sidelines. The FC Bayern coach slowly got in motion to do what was right at such a moment: to congratulate his opponent Christian Streich. SC Freiburg messed up Tuchel and his new team’s chance of winning the DFB Cup.

With a last-minute goal from Lucas Höler via hand penalty, the Breisgau team defeated FC Bayern 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup on Tuesday evening and can now hope to reach the final like last year. The Munich team, on the other hand, who offered a mediocre performance, can no longer get the triple they were aiming for. However, they can take their revenge on Saturday when the two teams meet again in the Bundesliga, this time in Freiburg.

Before his second competitive game as Bayern coach, Tuchel had announced that he would not rotate much in order to satisfy all the players in the squad. “It doesn’t make sense for the situation,” he said. That’s why he only changed the team in one position compared to the game against Borussia Dortmund: Joao Cancelo replaced Alphonso Davies as left-back in the back four.

Some inaccuracies

Freiburg interfered early and tightened up the midfield to prevent Munich from building up the game. And unlike Dortmund on Saturday, they didn’t let themselves be thrown off course by a goal they conceded. However, this did not result from an individual error like FC Bayern’s lead in the Bundesliga summit, but the 1-0 came from a standard situation.

