Freiburg shoots in the direction of the premier class – Schalke without a chance

The Champions League places firmly in sight: SC Freiburg didn’t give an overwhelmed and shockingly harmless FC Schalke 04 a chance in the Bundesliga.

On Sunday (April 23, 2023), Freiburg Schalke easily finished 4-0 (2-0). Double packer Michael Gregoritsch (7th, 35th) was of course “hugely happy” on the sports show microphone after the final whistle. His strike partner Lucas Höler (52nd) also entered the scorer list. Defender Matthias Ginter put the lid on (82′).

Freiburg is in a good position in the final sprint for the Champions League positions, now has 53 points and is fourth. The gap to leaders Dortmund is seven points. Schalke, on the other hand, as penultimate, cannot use the blunders of the competition in the relegation battle.

Freiburg variable, Schalke lacks any assignment

Freiburg often had a clear path right from the start, because Schalke were far too far away from the SC players. The significant S04 problems in the assignment ran through the entire game. Freiburg, on the other hand, excelled with their precise, variable offensive game.

Guest goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow was also in focus early on. He was able to parry a double chance from Gregoritsch and Ritsu Doan (6th). The former Freiburg keeper excelled again, for example against Vincenzo Grifo (34′), who had previously failed at the post (13′).

The S04 goalkeeper couldn’t prevent Freiburg’s lead through the brilliant Gregoritsch after a quick transition – just like the Austrian’s second header after a good half hour. Freiburg’s half-time lead could have been higher, SC had everything under control.

Significant: Schalke slapstick error chain

The guests then actually came out of the dressing room quite well. But S04 self-destructed that momentum. Because Jere Uronen hung up awkwardly and involuntarily in his own penalty area for Freiburg’s Höler, who then duped Schwolow. As the last link in the chain of errors, the ball slipped through his braces.

And so the black day finally took shape for the people of Gelsenkirchen. Freiburg didn’t allow anything more against the still erratic Schalke. Gregoritsch almost scored his third goal (64th). Ginter got the deserved final score after an SC corner, where Schalke again lacked any access.

Schalke welcomes Bremen, Freiburg in Cologne

On Matchday 30, FC Schalke 04 will host SV Werder Bremen (Saturday, 6:30 p.m.). Freiburg is challenged in Cologne three hours earlier.