Freiburg suffered a home defeat against West Ham

SC Freiburg with ÖFB team defender Philipp Lienhart and striker Junior Adamu (up to 45th), but still without the ailing striker Michael Gregoritsch, lost 1:2 (0:1) at home to West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lucas Paqueta (8th) gave the English team the lead after a cross from Jarrod Bowen, who beat Lienhart. The Breisgauers had no significant chances to score before the break, but shortly after the substitution Roland Sallai equalized (49′). Nayef Aguerd (66th) gave West Ham their second win after a goalkeeper error.

AP/Armando Franca

“We didn’t start the game well and played relatively timidly. In the second half we performed how we wanted to perform. But then unfortunately we get a set-piece goal, which is incredibly bitter,” said Lienhart after the game.

Ajax only drew against Athens

Meanwhile, AEK Athens with goalkeeper Cican Stankovic drew 1-1 (0-1) at home against Ajax Amsterdam. Steven Bergwijn beat Stankovic with a penalty in the 30th minute. The former Salzburg goalkeeper has conceded three goals in two games, all from the penalty spot. In the 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion (3-2), Joao Pedro was successful twice in a duel with Stankovic. AEK got a draw thanks to a goal from Domagoj Vida (75th) and successfully defended their lead in the table.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

