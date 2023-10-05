Home » Freiburg suffered a home defeat against West Ham
Sports

Freiburg suffered a home defeat against West Ham

by admin
Freiburg suffered a home defeat against West Ham

SC Freiburg with ÖFB team defender Philipp Lienhart and striker Junior Adamu (up to 45th), but still without the ailing striker Michael Gregoritsch, lost 1:2 (0:1) at home to West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lucas Paqueta (8th) gave the English team the lead after a cross from Jarrod Bowen, who beat Lienhart. The Breisgauers had no significant chances to score before the break, but shortly after the substitution Roland Sallai equalized (49′). Nayef Aguerd (66th) gave West Ham their second win after a goalkeeper error.

AP/Armando Franca

“We didn’t start the game well and played relatively timidly. In the second half we performed how we wanted to perform. But then unfortunately we get a set-piece goal, which is incredibly bitter,” said Lienhart after the game.

Ajax only drew against Athens

Meanwhile, AEK Athens with goalkeeper Cican Stankovic drew 1-1 (0-1) at home against Ajax Amsterdam. Steven Bergwijn beat Stankovic with a penalty in the 30th minute. The former Salzburg goalkeeper has conceded three goals in two games, all from the penalty spot. In the 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion (3-2), Joao Pedro was successful twice in a duel with Stankovic. AEK got a draw thanks to a goal from Domagoj Vida (75th) and successfully defended their lead in the table.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Breel Embolo in court: The football star's criminal record

You may also like

Oliver Sonne’s Arrival Date in Peru to Join...

TV rights, the decisive meeting between the Lega...

Philadelphia Phillies Dominate Miami Marlins in Wild Card...

Gio Reyna back with the USMNT for the...

Malaysian Delegation Surpasses Medal Goal at Hangzhou Asian...

Jonathan Clauss and Ibrahima Konaté return to Didier...

Feyenoord to Face Atlético de Madrid in Champions...

Salvador Sobral sinks ‘El Hormiguero’ in his interview...

Czech Republic and the Tournament of Champions? Sakkari...

Minnesota Twins Look to Break Postseason Drought Against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy