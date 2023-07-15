Freiburg wins against Zurich, Gladbach and Union disappoint

Status: 07/15/2023 8:07 p.m

SC Freiburg scored a clear friendly win against Zurich, but had to cope with captain Christian Günter’s injury. There were disappointing results for Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin.

Captain Christian Günter’s injury overshadowed SC Freiburg’s clear 6-1 victory on Saturday (07/15/2023) against the Swiss first division club Grasshopper Club Zürich. Günter suffered a broken arm in a collision after the initial diagnosis and had to be substituted visibly dazed. According to the club, he should be operated on as soon as possible.

Freiburg with many young players in goal mood

In front of just over 9,000 spectators – including 300 fans from Zurich – the Sport-Club took the lead in the first half through Merlin Röhl (34th minute) and Nicolas Höfler (37th). After the break, Streich exchanged the entire team, which then consisted of players from the third division squad. Many national players will not start training again until next week.

But the youngsters didn’t make the guests look good either. Davino Knappe (53′), Maximilian Breunig (66′), Ji-han Lee (70′) and U17 European champion Noah Darvich (90’+3′) scored the goals in the second half. Substitute Filipe de Carvalho scored the consolation goal for Zürich (63′).

Despite scoring firsts from Mikkel Kaufmann and Brenden Aaronson, Union Berlin suffered a friendly defeat. suffered a 3-2 defeat at Hungarian Cup winners Zalaegerszegi TE FC.

After just 20 seconds, the hosts took the lead through Máté Sajbán. The striker also scored Zalaegerszeg’s second goal in the 28th minute. Shortly before the break, Kaufmann (45th) scored his first goal in the Union jersey after moving from FC Copenhagen.

Union Berlin arrived by charter flight on match day

But the Hungarians got off to a better start in the second half as well. Meshack Ubochioma (48th) increased to 3: 1. Union coach Urs Fischer brought in both Aaronson, signed from Leeds United, and Fofana, who was loaned out from Chelsea earlier in the week, during the second period. Aaronson scored the goal shortly before the final whistle.

The Iron Ones flew from Berlin to Hungary on a charter plane that morning. After the final whistle, the return journey was scheduled.

Gladbach only draw at Regionalliga promoted Wegberg-Beeck

Borussia Mönchengladbach has not yet convinced at the premiere of its new coach Gerardo Seoane. In the first test match of the summer preparations, the five-time German champions did not get more than a 1: 1 (0: 1) at the regional league promoted FC Wegberg-Beeck.

In front of 3,000 spectators, left-back Lukas Ullrich, who had been relegated from the Bundesliga Hertha BSC, scored the only Gladbach goal. The additions Franck Honorat (Stade Brest) and Tomas Cvancara (Sparta Prague) were not there yet.

Augsburg test against Besiktas aborted

FC Augsburg’s friendly against Besiktas in the training camp in Kufstein ended prematurely with a 1-1 draw. According to information from Augsburg, rockets had once again flown onto the field from the direction of the Besiktas fans. The referee then decided to stop the game after 76 minutes. Augsburg’s Irvin Cardona made up for the deficit after the break with Jackson Muleka’s goal.

