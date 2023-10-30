French Badminton Open: National Feather Team Secures Three Championships

French Badminton Open Sees Chinese Domination

Paris, France – The French Badminton Open came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday with the Chinese national feather team dominating the tournament. Olympic champion Chen Yufei took home the women’s singles crown, while the women’s doubles and mixed doubles championships also went to Chinese teams.

In the highly-anticipated women’s singles final, third seed Chen Yufei defeated Chinese Taipei player Tai Tzu Ying with a score of 21:17, 22:20. This victory marked Yufei’s second consecutive title, following her win at last week’s Denmark Open. Reflecting on her tough match, Yufei said, “Every time I play against her it’s difficult, and today’s game was also very fierce. But my desire to win is very strong, which made me persist until the end.”

The Chinese national feather team showcased their talent across all categories, with the women’s doubles pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning clinching their first Super 750 championship. They battled through a challenging match against the Thai combination of Kititalakul and Bazonja, ultimately emerging victorious with a score of 26:24, 21:19.

Another outstanding performance came from the Chinese mixed doubles pair of Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin. After winning the Asian Championships and securing third place at the World Championships earlier this year, they faced off against the Chinese Hong Kong combination of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the final. Jiang and Wei displayed their skill and determination, triumphing with a score of 21:17, 15:21, 21:12.

In the men’s singles final, Asian Games champion Li Shifeng faced tough competition from Indonesia’s fifth seed Jonatan. The thrilling match saw both players fighting hard, but ultimately Jonatan emerged as the victor with a score of 21:16, 15:21, 14:21.

The men’s doubles championship went to the Danish duo of Astrup and Rasmussen, further adding to the excitement of the tournament.

The French Badminton Open showcased incredible talent and fierce competition. With the Chinese national feather team’s remarkable achievements, they continue to establish themselves as a formidable force in the world of badminton.

