French Badminton Super 750 | 2-1 defeat to Japan’s 2-time world champion Letty wins the first championship in history
(Paris, 30th) The Malaysian national badminton team’s women’s doubles rising star “Lettie”Chen KangleandTinaThe first in history to win the French Super 750 Championship!
Gold medalist at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the second women’s doubles final on Sunday nightChen KangleandTinaIt was the two-time world champion Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana who defeated Japan 21-19, 18-21, 21-15, winning the first victory between the two sides.
At the end of the second game,Chen KangleThe right knee was bruised and bleeding, but thankfully it was only a minor injury.
And in the tiebreaker,Chen KangleandTinaWhen leading 18-12, although he was chased by 3 points in a row, he still steadied his pace and scored a 20-15 match point with a lucky tennis ball.TinaThe ball was put at the net to win, 21-15.
Climbing to the top of the French race to write history
Chen KangleandTinaIn this way, she became the first women’s doubles team in the history of the Malaysian badminton team to win the French Open.
The French Open is the oldest badminton tournament after the All England. Since the first tournament was held in 1908, only former world No. 1 Huang Petty and Chen Yihui have advanced to the final in 2008.
Although he was injured in the second lap of the Japan Open last month and faced panic that he would not be able to participate in the European Championships, butChen KangleWith tenacious fighting spirit, he quickly recovered from injury and returned to the competition, and joined hands with partners with excellent performanceTinaWon the second World Badminton Super Tour Championship in his career.
Unreserved trust between partnersChen KangleandTinaIn this French Open, they won consecutive victories. In the process of winning the championship, they beat Indonesia’s No. 7 seeds Abrijani and Siti Fatia, Japan’s No. 3 seeds Shida Chiyo and Matsuyama Naomi, and South Korea’s new combination Bai Ha Na and Li Shaoxi and former champions Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara and Kana are full of gold.
Chen KangleandTinaLast year, they won their first Super Tour championship in the Swiss Super 300. After three times this year, they stopped in the top 4 of the Super 500 in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. They ushered in a breakthrough in the French Open, and reached the top tour final for the first time. win the championship.