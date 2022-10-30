(Paris, 30th) The Malaysian national badminton team’s women’s doubles rising star “Lettie” and The first in history to win the French Super 750 Championship!

Gold medalist at this year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games in the second women’s doubles final on Sunday night and It was the two-time world champion Matsumoto Mayu and Nagahara Wakana who defeated Japan 21-19, 18-21, 21-15, winning the first victory between the two sides.

At the end of the second game, The right knee was bruised and bleeding, but thankfully it was only a minor injury.

And in the tiebreaker, and When leading 18-12, although he was chased by 3 points in a row, he still steadied his pace and scored a 20-15 match point with a lucky tennis ball. The ball was put at the net to win, 21-15.

Climbing to the top of the French race to write history

and In this way, she became the first women’s doubles team in the history of the Malaysian badminton team to win the French Open.

The French Open is the oldest badminton tournament after the All England. Since the first tournament was held in 1908, only former world No. 1 Huang Petty and Chen Yihui have advanced to the final in 2008.