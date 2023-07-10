French basketball player Victor Wembanyama convincing for his second game with Spurs

San Antonio Spurs Frenchman Victor Wembanyama during a shot against Portland, in Las Vegas (Nevada), July 9, 2023. JOHN LOCHER / AP

His season ends on a good individual note before his real big debut in the prestigious NBA championship in October. French basketball player Victor Wenbanyama, chosen number one by the San Antonio Spurs in the recent draft, lit up the Summer League match, played on Sunday July 9 in Las Vegas, against Portland, despite the defeat (85-80) of his team.

With 27 points on the clock, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks in 27 minutes, the 19-year-old French interior, black jersey, name and number 1 flocked in white on the back, raised the bar after a first performance with the Texas franchise in halftone, a few days earlier.

Freed from accumulated pressure all season, and in particular since his induction into the world of the NBA, the Spurs player corrected the target on shots with a nice 9 out of 14, much sharper than his 2 out of 13 achieved on Friday when it comes into play.

A symbol share

This somewhat disappointing performance had raised some questions about its future adaptation. “I felt lost on the floor”had conceded the French prodigy.

Sunday, on the other hand, he convinced everyone. Some inaccuracies remained in the first quarter, within a weak Spurs team, but the tricolor made the choice to approach the basket, with authority.

At the start of the third quarter, an action symbolized the overflowing activity of the French on Sunday: missed shot, offensive rebound, close shot, basket with the fault as a bonus. The desire was there, the smiles also from the thousands of spectators in the Thomas and Mack Center room.

“Really need a rest”

On Saturday, during a communication operation with the legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (best player in the league six times in the 1970s and 1980s), the interior had mentioned this delicate adaptation. “I’m just a rookie [débutant], I still have to learn everything. I didn’t really know what I was doing [lors du premier match]and the next matches, I probably won’t know either… It will come with time”Wembanyama said, also recalling his young age: “I’m like a child right now, but I’m ready to learn”.

“You have things to learn, but we feel that you are a smart young man, and you will get there”had abounded the former pivot to the six championship titles, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who must have appreciated the performance of the Frenchman on Sunday.

Victor Wembanyama will continue to work this summer and breathe, too. “I feel that I really need a rest”, he said on Friday. His season is probably finally over, as he refused to participate in the World Cup with the Blues. Now up to the NBA: “For me the real first, it will be in October”projected himself the most awaited player of the next season.

The signal sent by Spurs with the extension of legendary coach Gregg Popovich for the next five years has been received. “It’s a sign from him and the franchise that they are counting on this project” enjoyed the wonder, Sunday.

The World with AFP

