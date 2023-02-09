Original title: French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain lost to Marseille and was eliminated

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Lionel Messi in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On the same day, in the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 French Cup football match, Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-2 away to Marseille and missed the next round.

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (left) was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, players of the Marseille team celebrated their victory after the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Ramos (right) missed a chance to score in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Mendes (third from right) was shown a yellow card by the referee. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Marseille player Sanchez celebrated after scoring a goal. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Lionel Messi (front) broke through with the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (middle) and Marseille player Mbemba (front) fought in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

Marseille players celebrate a goal on February 8. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar (front right) and Marseille player Mbemba competed in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain coach Galtier (second from right) and Marseille coach Tudor (first from right) were in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain player Neymar warmed up before the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)

On February 8, Paris Saint-Germain players Lionel Messi (left) and Neymar warmed up before the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Clement Mauduo)