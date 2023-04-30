French Cup, triumph of Red Bird: his Toulouse beat Nantes in the final

Toulousetwelfth in the standings in Ligue1, wins the French Cup for the second time in its history, 66 years after the first title. Overwhelmed 5-1 Nantes in a final without history. Celebrate Red Bird, the Milan owner fund, which bought the French club in 2020, brought it back to the top flight and is now projecting it even in Europe. With the victory of the national cup, Toulouse also achieved qualification for the group stage of next season Europa League.