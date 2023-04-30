French Cup, triumph of Red Bird: his Toulouse beat Nantes in the final

Toulousetwelfth in the standings in Ligue1, wins the French Cup for the second time in its history, 66 years after the first title. Overwhelmed 5-1 Nantes in a final without history. Celebrate Red Bird, the Milan owner fund, which bought the French club in 2020, brought it back to the top flight and is now projecting it even in Europe. With the victory of the national cup, Toulouse also achieved qualification for the group stage of next season Europa League.
The match
The game was already closed in the first half with Toulouse ahead 4-0 after doubles from Logan Costa (4th, 10th) and Thijs Dallinga (23rd, 31st). Nantes scored from the penalty spot with Ludovic Blas (75′), then the Moroccan international from Toulouse Zakaria Aboukhlal he closed the account in the 79th minute. The French president also attended the match Emanuel Macron, who greeted the players as they left the dressing room at the start of the match.