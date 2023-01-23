Home Sports [French Cup]Mbappe 5 goals 1 assist Neymar 1 shot 2 pass Paris wins 7-0
Sports

[French Cup]Mbappe 5 goals 1 assist Neymar 1 shot 2 pass Paris wins 7-0

by admin
[French Cup]Mbappe 5 goals 1 assist Neymar 1 shot 2 pass Paris wins 7-0

Chang Shan, All Media Reporter of Sports Weekly

In the 1/16 final of the French Cup, Paris defeated the sixth-level team Kassel 7-0 in an away game. Mbappe scored 5 goals and 1 assist, creating a single-game scoring record for Paris players. Neymar made 1 shot and 2 passes, Soler scored and assisted.

■ French Cup

Kassel 0-7 Paris

(29′, 34′, 40′, 56′, 79′ Mbappé, 33′ Neymar, 64′ Soler)

29′ Nuno Mendes made a strong pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Mbappe pushed forward, 1-0.

animation(5113).gif

33′ Neymar and Mbappe kicked the wall continuously, and the shot from a small angle was blocked and turned into the net, 2-0.

animation(5114).gif

34′ Danilo Pereira made a long pass, and Mbappe stopped the ball with a chest stop and lobbed a successful shot, 3-0.

animation(5115).gif

40′ Witinhas the ball, and Mbappe rubs lightly into the far corner from the left side of the penalty area, 4-0.

animation(5118).gif

56′ Neymar made a long pass from the center circle, the goalkeeper missed the ball, and Mbappe pushed the empty goal, 5-0.

animation(5116).gif

64′ Neymar waded past the goalkeeper and crossed. Soler scored with his heel. 6-0.

animation(5117).gif

79′ Soler made a low pass from the right, and Mbappe advanced, 7-0.

Paris Lineup (442): Keylor Navas/Pembele (59′ Ashraf), Danilo Pereira, Ramos (67′ Biziab), Nuno Mendes (46′ Bernat)/Solo Lyle, Sanches (59′ Favian Ruiz), Vitignia, Neymar/Ekitike (67′ Galbi), Mbappe

See also  Watzke: Impressed by the performance of the German women's football The German Football Association has always supported the development of women's football – yqqlm

You may also like

Rivarolese pushes away the Soncini crisis in the...

The real-time rankings of the NBA Western Conference,...

Vuelta San Juan, Jakobsen won the second stage

The Universiade returns home: the passing of the...

Inter-Empoli 0-1, a goal from Baldanzi decides

Thiago Motta: “We deserved more. Weather? 55 actual...

Zaniolo to Milan? He could play like this...

Inter, the fan party for the Super Cup

Gomis: “Rennes excluded me, I’m on the market....

Milan-Zaniolo, contact with the agent: the offer for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy