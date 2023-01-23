Chang Shan, All Media Reporter of Sports Weekly

In the 1/16 final of the French Cup, Paris defeated the sixth-level team Kassel 7-0 in an away game. Mbappe scored 5 goals and 1 assist, creating a single-game scoring record for Paris players. Neymar made 1 shot and 2 passes, Soler scored and assisted.

■ French Cup

Kassel 0-7 Paris

(29′, 34′, 40′, 56′, 79′ Mbappé, 33′ Neymar, 64′ Soler)

29′ Nuno Mendes made a strong pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Mbappe pushed forward, 1-0.

33′ Neymar and Mbappe kicked the wall continuously, and the shot from a small angle was blocked and turned into the net, 2-0.

34′ Danilo Pereira made a long pass, and Mbappe stopped the ball with a chest stop and lobbed a successful shot, 3-0.

40′ Witinhas the ball, and Mbappe rubs lightly into the far corner from the left side of the penalty area, 4-0.

56′ Neymar made a long pass from the center circle, the goalkeeper missed the ball, and Mbappe pushed the empty goal, 5-0.

64′ Neymar waded past the goalkeeper and crossed. Soler scored with his heel. 6-0.

79′ Soler made a low pass from the right, and Mbappe advanced, 7-0.

Paris Lineup (442): Keylor Navas/Pembele (59′ Ashraf), Danilo Pereira, Ramos (67′ Biziab), Nuno Mendes (46′ Bernat)/Solo Lyle, Sanches (59′ Favian Ruiz), Vitignia, Neymar/Ekitike (67′ Galbi), Mbappe