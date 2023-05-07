French foil fencers pass their first Olympic qualifying event

The French foil fencers are off to a good start in their race towards Paris 2024. On Sunday May 7, they won team gold at the World Cup in Plovdiv (Bulgaria), the first event on the calendar counting for the allocation of Olympic quotas. Ysaora Thibus, Pauline Ranvier and Anita Blaze – Olympic vice-champions at the Tokyo Games, in the summer of 2021 –, accompanied by Morgane Patru, defeated the Italians in the fight for the coronation (45-41).

The day before, Ysaora Thibus and Morgane Patru also distinguished themselves individually. The first, crowned world champion in Cairo in 2022, adorned herself with silver, failing in a twisted final (15-11) against the American Lee Kiefer, reigning Olympic champion.

The 31-year-old Guadeloupe, who had not reached this stage in the World Cup since 2017, had so far flown over the competition, never conceding more than ten touches to her opponents in the first five rounds. She signed her third podium of the season, after a third place at the Paris International Challenge and a victory at the Turin Grand Prix.

In the semi-finals, Ysaora Thibus dismissed her compatriot Morgane Patru (15-7). The 25-year-old, 96e in the world rankings, consoled herself with a bronze medal and the honors of a first international podium. Pauline Ravier, beaten in the round of 16 by the Japanese Karin Miyawaki (15-12), also finished in the Top 10 (10e)