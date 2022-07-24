FROM THE ENVIRONMENT TO LE CASTELLET. Ferrari returns to pole position. In the French Grand Prix at Le Castellet, helped by his teammate who followed him, the Monegasque driver is the only one to fall under the minute and 31 ” (1’30”872). Red Bull is behind him: Max Verstappen will start in the front row three tenths off (1’31 ” 175), third Sergio Perez (1’31 ” 335).

Ferrari talks about team pole. Sainz played a useless qualification just to get to help his teammate in Q3. In the race he will start from 19th position because he replaced the power unit, ahead of Magnussen’s Haas (in turn penalized by twenty positions). The goal for the Spaniard is a comeback up to the top six, but his share of credit is already earned by helping Leclerc in the fastest lap. The statistics are now encouraging: since 2018, the year in which the French GP returned to the Paul Ricard calendar, those who started from pole have always won.

Leclerc confirms himself as a Saturday specialist: it is his seventh pole of the season and above all the 16th of his career that allows him to reach Verstappen. «I struggled all weekend to put together a good lap. I succeeded in the end also thanks to Carlos’ teamwork. The wake gave me a couple of tenths and allowed me to drive more relaxed. I hope to win”.

Verstappen is disappointed: «We lacked something in terms of grip, it was more complicated than expected. The problem with this heat is tire management ». In favor of him the proximity of his teammate Perez, who can favor him in the game of strategies.

The sports director Mekies compliments his drivers: «Making the slipstream is not easy, congratulations to Charles for the pole position and to Carlos for the execution of the job». The Spaniard finds his smile after his retirement in Austria with the car on fire: «It was a pole weekend, you can see how strong I was. Now I will try to reassemble, but when you push too hard, the front tires ask you to stop. Beyond a certain point, when you find Mercedes and McLaren, there is little left to do. The fight for the World Cup? In the second part of the season, anything can happen as in the first. I am in good shape and I have familiarized myself with the car, we will see what happens ».

Behind the top three was Hamilton with Mercedes, followed by Norris (McLaren), Russell (Mercedes), Alonso (Alpine), Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Ricciardo (McLaren) and Ocon (Alpine). Unlucky Mick Schumacher (17th): the Haas driver’s lap was canceled because he went off the track by a couple of centimeters.

The start at the French GP on Sunday at 3 pm (live broadcast on Tv8 and on pay TV on Sky F1).