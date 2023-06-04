French Open 2023: Doubles team disqualified after Miyu Kato hits ball girl with ball

Miyu Kato left the court in tears after she and partner Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified in the second set of their third-round match

A women’s doubles team was disqualified from the French Open after Japan’s Miyu Kato hit a ball girl with a ball.

Between points, Kato sent a ball cross-court towards the ball girl, hitting her shoulder and leaving her visibly distressed.

Kato was initially given a warning by the umpire but after protests from opponents Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo, they were disqualified.

Kato left the court in tears, consoled by Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.

The Japanese-Indonesian team tried to plead their case to French Open officials on the court, saying it had been accidental, and Kato went over to the ball girl to apologise.

One official on the court compared the incident to Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the 2020 US Open, saying: “If you hit someone and they’re injured then you’re responsible for that action. Even if you don’t mean it, you’re still responsible for that action.”

Czech Bouzkova and Spain’s Sorribes had taken the first set 7-6 (7-1) in the third-round encounter but were a break down at 3-1 in the second when the incident happened.

The crowd booed the decision to disqualify the 16th seeds, who were applauded off the court.