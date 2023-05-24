French Open 2023: Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart among Britons beaten in qualifying

Katie Boulter has never qualified for the French Open

Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart were among the British players who saw their French Open hopes ended in the second qualifying round on Wednesday.

British number three Boulter lost 6-2 2-6 7-6 (10-3) against American 19-year-old Ashlyn Krueger.

Dart, the British number four, won the first set before falling to a 1-6 6-1 6-2 defeat by France’s Elsa Jacquemot.

World number 316 Fran Jones was left in tears after she was forced to retire from her match against Ylena In-Albon.

The 22-year-old, who stunned former grand slam semi-finalist Coco Vandeweghe on Monday, had trailed 4-1.

Jones, unable to continue because of a shoulder injury at Roland Garros, has a congenital condition which means she is missing one finger on each hand and three toes.

In the men’s draw, British number seven Ryan Peniston and Jan Choinski both lost after winning the first set in their respective matches.

Peniston went ahead against eighth seed Radu Albot but the Romanian came back to clinch a 2-6 6-2 6-4 win, while Choinski lost 3-6 6-4 6-0 to Austria’s Sebastian Ofner.

Liam Broady will bid to reach the third and final qualifying round later.

The main draw of the clay-court Grand Slam at Roland Garros starts on Sunday.

Fellow Britons Heather Watson, Katie Swan and Lily Miyazaki were beaten in the first round of qualifying on Tuesday.

In Lyon, Britain’s defending champion Cameron Norrie reached the quarter-finals after beginning his tournament with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Belgium’s David Goffin.

The British number one, seeded second after Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime, will play Argentine sixth seed Sebastian Baez in the last eight.

“It’s such a special tournament for me, winning my first clay 250 this time last year, and I really like this tournament,” Norrie said.

“I feel really good here. It’s good to be back and good to get a straight-sets win today.”

Britain draw home tie for Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

It was announced on Wednesday that Great Britain will play their Billie Jean King Cup play-off tie against Sweden at home in November.

The winners will earn the chance to qualify for the 2024 Finals, while the losers will be relegated to a regional competition.

Each play-off tie will consist of five matches, with two singles matches on the first day and two singles matches followed by a doubles match on the second day.

The draw for this year’s Finals, which will be held in Seville, has thrown up a strong group involving defending champions Switzerland, the Czech Republic and the United States.