French Open 2023 results: Britons Neal Skupski, Jamie Murray and Lloyd Glasspool progress

Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof reached the Italian Open semi-finals earlier in May
Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Britons Neal Skupski, Lloyd Glasspool and Jamie Murray have all reached the second round of the men’s doubles competition at the French Open.

Top seeds Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof beat Kazakh Andrey Golubev and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar 6-3 7-6 (7-5) on Tuesday.

Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara of Finland beat Austrians Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 6-3.

Murray and New Zealand partner Michael Venus won in straight sets in Paris.

The 13th-seeded Murray and Venus beat Spain’s David Vega Hernandez and Ecuadorian Diego Hidalgo 7-6 (7-5) 6-4, and will next face Colombia’s two-time major winners Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

World number ones Skupski and Koolhof are aiming to win their first major title together after losing to Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram in last year’s US Open final.

They will meet Argentine Pedro Cachin and China’s Wu Yibing in round two.

Fifth seeds Glasspool and Heliovaara will play either Argentine pair Francisco Cerundolo and Federico Coria or Australian Alexei Popyrin and Belarusian Ilya Ivashka.

Second seeds Salisbury and Ram begin their tournament against Argentine Guido Pella and Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, defending champions Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo, of the Netherlands and Argentina respectively, overcame Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas – seeded fifth in the men’s singles – and his younger brother Petros Tsitsipas in a match tie-break 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-6).

