French Open 2023 results: Cameron Norrie beats Lucas Pouille to reach third round

Cameron Norrie agreed with Lucas Pouille that video replays should be used to help officials after the Briton benefitted from a double bounce in their French Open second-round match.

Norrie, 27, matched his best Roland Garros run by beating France’s Pouille 6-1 6-3 6-3 to reach the third round.

Umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore did not see the double bounce that helped Norrie break for a 3-1 lead in the third set.

“We all make mistakes. We should be using the technology,” Norrie said.

Television replays indicated the ball did bounce twice but, in the absence of on-court technology assistance, Asderaki-Moore’s decision stood.

There has been a long-running debate over whether the French Open should use an electronic line calling system like the other Grand Slams.

“When it happened, I didn’t realise it had bounced twice. I watched it now just before coming here and I think it looks like it did bounce twice,” said Norrie, who plays Italy’s 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti next.

“I think we definitely can use technology to our advantage. We have the technology to do it. I don’t know why we’re not doing it in all aspects.”

Whether the decision going in Pouille’s favour would have affected the course of the match is debatable, given British number one Norrie was already two sets ahead.

But Pouille, who came through qualifying as he continues to rebuild his career after injury, depression and alcohol problems, said it could have been a pivotal moment and thinks umpires need support.

“You have to understand that we are not robots, like they [umpires] are not,” said Pouille, who was ranked 10th in the world in 2019.

“For me the double bounce, with all the cameras there are on court, it should be easy to check, and that’s it. Then there is no problem.”

Norrie, who is the only Briton remaining in the singles, put the drama behind him to reach the third round for the third successive year and is now aiming to make the last 16 for the first time.

Norrie continues to revel in pantomime villain role

Speaking before the match against Pouille, Norrie said he relished playing in “the tough moments” as he prepared to face another home favourite in front of a passionate crowd.

But to Norrie’s credit there was little of the same jeopardy as there was in Monday’s five-set win over Benoit Paire.

On his return to Court Suzanne Lenglen – the second show-court at Roland Garros where he beat Paire in the first round – he walked out to the sound of boos from the French fans.

It would have acted as a reminder that he needed to make a fast start to dishearten Pouille and quieten the crowd.

Playing at a higher level than in his opener, Norrie did exactly that by outclassing 675th-ranked Pouille in a 24-minute first set.

His level dropped in the second set, unable to find angles and winners with the same regularity as Pouille recovered from falling an early break down.

But Norrie reasserted his authority to win the final three games and looked on course for smooth progress.

Then came the flashpoint in the third set which did not endear Norrie to the French fans, and things threatened to become more complicated as his 5-1 lead was reduced amid his struggles to close out the match.

But Norrie regained his composure to take his second match point and win in just one hour and 45 minutes.

“All credit to Lucas, I expect to see him back and enjoying his tennis,” Norrie told the Lenglen crowd.

“It was nice to share a court with him, it was a tough battle, a great atmosphere and I’m sorry to take another Frenchman out. I hope you can support me in the next round.”