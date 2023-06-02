Home » French Open 2023 results: Jessica Pegula beaten in straight sets by Elise Mertens
Sports

French Open 2023 results: Jessica Pegula beaten in straight sets by Elise Mertens

by admin
French Open 2023 results: Jessica Pegula beaten in straight sets by Elise Mertens
Elise Mertens is through to the fourth round of the French Open for a second successive year
Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Jessica Pegula became the highest-ranked women’s player to exit the 2023 French Open to date as she was emphatically beaten by Elise Mertens.

American third seed Pegula, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, struggled in a 6-1 6-3 defeat.

Belgian 28th seed Mertens will face a Russian, either Anastasia Potapova or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, next.

Pegula’s time at Roland Garros is not over as she is through to the women’s doubles second round with Coco Gauff.

The pair reached the final in 2022, and the semi-finals at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Pegula, whose preparations for the French Open were derailed by food poisoningis the 21st seed to exit the women’s singles inside six days of action.

Friday proved a much easier day for Belarusian world number two Aryna Sabalenkahowever, as she comfortably defeated Russian Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 6-2.

Sabalenka, crowned Australian Open champion in January, will take on American Sloane Stephens or Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in the fourth round.

Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina also progressed, making light work of American Peyton Stearns in a 6-0 6-1 win.

The Russian will face compatriot Anna Blinkova or Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina next.

See also  Cairo, 17 years of Toro: "A love grenade. And Juric will do very well with young people"

You may also like

concern persists for certain cultural events in the...

Fire in a building in Rome, a boy...

Judge Marciniak apologized for participating in the radical’s...

Fandango Sport Plus was born with the book...

Monte Carlo winner Rublew loses despite a 2-0...

Palladino renews with Monza until June 2024 –...

José Mourinho targeted by disciplinary proceedings after insulting...

Rafa Leao renews Milan: the secrets of the...

The process was a dream. We have the...

Freddie Freeman’s ‘stubbornness’ igniting Dodgers, making him as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy