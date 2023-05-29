Home » French Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Aleksandar Kovacevic in first round
by admin
Novak Djokovic won the French Open in 2016 and 2021
Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Novak Djokovic began his campaign for a record 23rd men’s Grand Slam singles title with a straightforward victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic.

The Serb, a two-time champion in Paris, defeated the 114nd-ranked American 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1).

World number three Djokovic, 36, will face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the second round.

“I played well in the first two sets but then I missed opportunities and lost a little focus,” Djokovic said.

“But it is also a sign of Aleks’ level, which was getting better.

“When you get to a Grand Slam it is not the opponent who gives you the victory, you have to earn it.”

Elsewhere on day two, Canada’s Happy Auger-Also became the first men’s top-10 seed to exit the clay major.

The 10th seed lost 6-4 6-4 6-3 to Italy’s Fabio Fognini for his fourth first-round defeat in five years at Roland Garros.

There was victory for another Canadian, however, as Denis Shapovalov battled to a 6-4 7-5 4-6 3-6 6-3 win over American Brandon Nakashima.

Australian 18th seed Alex de Minaur beat Belarusian Ilya Ivashka in four sets, while Spain’s 19th seed Roberto Bautista Agut wrapped up a 7-6 (7-4) 6-1 6-1 win over China’s Wu Yibing.

