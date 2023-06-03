French Open 2023 results: Taylor Fritz out, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune into fourth round

Casper Ruud, who reached the French Open and US Open finals last year, is chasing a first Grand Slam title

Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

Last year’s finalist Casper Ruud and sixth seed Holger Rune were early winners on day seven.

Ruud rallied from a set down Zhang Zhizhen, who was seeking to become the first Chinese man to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam in the Open era, to win 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4.

Rune eased past Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri, 6-4 6-1 6-3.

But ninth seed Taylor Fritz lost 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-5 to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

Denmark’s Rune came into his match after a three-day break, having advanced to the third round via a walkover when France’s Gael Monfils withdrew shortly before their match.

Olivieri, who at 231 in the world was the lowest-ranked player to reach the third round in Paris this year, broke the Dane twice in the match but lost his own serve eight times under relentless pressure from Rune.

The 20-year-old world number six will next face Cerundolo, who overcame a nervy start against Fritz.

The American was booed by the French crowd as came on court, after similar scenes when he motioned the crowd to be quiet during his second-round match against France’s Arthur Rinderknech.

Norway’s Ruud will next face Nicolas Jarry after the Chilean beat American Marcos Giron 6-2 6-2 6-7 (7-9) 6-3.

Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 6-3 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 over Croatian 15th seed Borna Coric, while Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka ended qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild’s run.

Brazil’s Seyboth Wild knocked out second seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round but he could not stop Nishioka fighting back to win 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 2-6 6-4 6-0.