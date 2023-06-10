French Open: Alex Zverev makes history and equals Boris Becker’s record

Alexander Zverev makes history at the French Open. By reaching the semi-finals, he equaled Boris Becker’s record. Another success would put him in line with Michael Stich, Gottfried von Cramm and Henner Henkel. His next opponent is already excited.

How far is it? Alexander Zverev is about to make his first final at the French Open

Alexander Zverev roared his joy and looked forward to the TV evening to study his semi-final opponent. Only a year after the injury shock, the Olympic tennis champion fought his way back into the top four players at the French Open and can dream of his first Grand Slam triumph.

The 26-year-old ended the impressive run of Argentinian outsider Tomás Martin Etcheverry 6: 4, 3: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4 and reached the semi-finals of the clay court classic in Paris for the third time in a row. Zverev converted his first match point after 3:22 hours on Wednesday evening. Now last year’s Norwegian finalist Casper Ruud is waiting as the most difficult task in the tournament so far.

“I’m so happy to be back on this stage and to be able to play again for a chance at the Roland Garros title. I’ll see you again the day after tomorrow,” Zverev enthused and was very satisfied: “The match was of a very, very high level. In general, it was the best match I’ve played here. ”

Eurosport expert Boris Becker was full of praise: “Great match, important match in his career. Sascha Zverev is back again.” With the third semifinals at the French Open, Zverev equaled Becker’s German men’s record in the professional era.

However, this had never reached the final of Paris. For Zverev, in the year after his serious ankle injury in the same place, great success is possible – even if the tasks are becoming increasingly difficult. In the semifinals on Friday, it’s against 24-year-old Ruud, who defeated Danish youngster Holger Rune from Denmark 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. “Casper has been in this situation before, he was in the final here last year, he knows exactly what to do,” said Zverev about the 24-year-old Norwegian. “He’s a very, very good tennis player, a very solid tennis player.”

Casper Ruud celebrates his place in the final Quelle: Getty Images/Julian Finney

“It’s great to see him in the semifinals again,” Ruud said of Zverev. The fact that he seriously injured his ankle against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 semifinals is “very regrettable”. In the final a year ago, Ruud clearly lost in three sets against Paris record winner Nadal. After that, the Norwegian also lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the US Open and, like Zverev, is still waiting for his first Grand Slam triumph. “It’s going to be a great match,” said Ruud, looking ahead to the semifinals.

Zverev only seems struck for a short time

Zverev had to pass a tough test on the Philippe-Chatrier court, but played off his experience compared to the tirelessly running Etcheverry. Previously, the clay court specialist from Argentina had never gotten further than the first round at the French Open.

After a long battle of attrition: Alexander Zverev (left) praises the defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry Quelle: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

Even his second Grand Slam final after the US Open 2020 – where he lost to the Austrian Dominic Thiem – would be something special for Zverev. As German tennis players, only Michael Stich (1996), Gottfried von Cramm (1934-1936) and Henner Henkel (1937) have contested the final of the men’s competition in the Stade Roland Garros.

After a balanced start, Zverev increasingly dictated the longer rallies and appeared dominant. When the score was 3:3, he used his opponent’s forehand error to break the first break. The 23-year-old Etcheverry got the most impossible balls in the style of a clay court digger. However, Zverev kept calm from the baseline and secured the first round with a well-considered attacking game after 52 minutes.

Etcheverry had not dropped a set in the previous four games of this tournament. Also because his first round opponent gave up early, he was able to save energy and was on the pitch for more than an hour and a half less than Zverev.

Etcheverry showed his freshness, didn’t let the setback deter him and came into play better. After a volley stop by Zverev that was too long, the world number 49 made it. his first break to 4:2 with a passing ball and enjoyed the cheers of the spectators.

Zverev took his opponent’s serve straight away, but missed the subsequent chance to equalize with two double faults and a devious overhead ball. Even the vibration damper from the racket was lost, father and trainer Alexander Zverev senior dug out a replacement copy from the stands. That didn’t help either: A little later, the sentence was gone after a devious backhand – Zverev trotted to the bench with his head bowed.

Zverev seemed briefly struck. With four slight mistakes, he immediately lost the first service game and fought his way back out of nowhere. Five wins in a row meant a 5-2 lead – “Come on” Zverev yelled across the pitch in the direction of his box and got the sentence.

In the fourth round, both players started concentrated. The German remained constant – and made the decisive break to make it 4:3. Zverev fended off two chances from the opponent on his own serve and was allowed to celebrate.