French Open: Can outsider Muchova stop defending champion Swiatek?

Outsider Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic and defending champion Iga Swiatek from Poland won their semi-finals and will face each other today (from 3 p.m. in the live ticker on the sports show) in the final of the French Open.

Tennis world number one Swiatek can hope for her third title in Paris after beating Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 6: 2, 7: 6 (9: 7) in the semifinals on Thursday. “It’s fantastic. I’m happy that I’m playing so consistently and I’m looking forward to Saturday”, she said after the game against the strong Brazilian.

Swiatek did not lose a set in the classic clay court this year and also secured the top position in the world rankings by losing her pursuer Sabalenka. She goes into the final on Saturday as the favorite to win her third French Open title after 2022 and 2020.

Muchova shocks Sabalenka

Previously, the Czech Karolina Muchova surprisingly reached her first Grand Slam final. In the semifinals, the unseeded 26-year-old defeated world number two Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 7:6 (7:5), 6:7 (5:7), 7:5.

“ I really don’t know what happened. The atmosphere was incredible,” Muchova enthused on the pitch. “I just kept fighting and it worked. I’m so happy.”

The Czech put in a lot of effort to win against Sabalenka’s powerful attacking game in 3:13 hours. She came back in the third set after being 5-2 behind, fended off a match point and won five games in a row. For Muchova, reaching the final is her greatest career success.

Sabalenka struggles with the heat

Both Australian Open she made it to the semifinals in 2021, and in 2019 she won her only title on the WTA tour so far in Seoul. Muchova is currently 43rd in the world rankings.

Australian Open winner Sabalenka, who was visibly struggling with the heat in Paris and made more than 50 avoidable mistakes, had to dream of the second Major-Title buried.

Mies and Middelkoop miss entry into the doubles final

Andreas Mies had previously missed the doubles final alongside Matwe Middelkoop. The 32-year-old from Cologne lost together with the Dutchman Middelkoop in the semi-finals to the Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 4:6, 5:7.

With his former doubles partner Kevin Krawietz, Mies won the title at the classic clay court in Paris in 2019 and 2020. Krawietz was eliminated in this doubles tournament with mixed winner Tim Pütz in the quarterfinals.

Andreas Mies (left) and Matwe Middelkoop were left behind in the doubles semifinals in Roland Garros.

A highlight of the day from a German point of view was Tim Pütz, who won the mixed title alongside Miyu Kato.