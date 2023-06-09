French Open Comprehensive: Mukhova enters the Grand Slam final for the first time and will compete with Svyatke for the championship – yqqlm

original title:

French Open Comprehensive: Mukhova enters the Grand Slam final for the first time and will compete with Svyatek

Xinhua News Agency, Paris, June 8 (Reporters Chen Yushan, Xiao Yazhuo) In the 2023 French Open women’s singles semi-finals on June 8, Czech player Mukhova struggled 7:6(5), 6:7(5), 7:5 Defeated No. 2 seed Sabalenka and entered the Grand Slam final for the first time.

Mukhova took the lead in breaking serve in the first set. When the 10th game ushered in the inventory for the first time, Mukhova was broken by Sabalenka with two winning goals to tie the score. As the two secured serve again, the game was dragged into a “tie-break”. Mukhova first played a wave of 3:0 offensive, although Sabalenka tried to strengthen the offensive to recover the score, but finally lost the “tie-break” 5:7.

In the second set, Mukhova broke and secured the first two games, and Sabalenka quickly broke back. The score rose alternately until the 12th game was still tied, and the two sides came to the “tie-break” again. In this round, Sabalenka used the constantly changing hitting points to mobilize his opponents to score opportunities in a wide range. After a thrilling double fault on the key ball, he still won the “tie-break” 7:5, tying the big score.

In the third set, Sabalenka took the lead with a break in the 6th game and took a 5:2 lead after the first 7 games. In the 8th game, Sabalenka ushered in a break point, which was also his first match point in the game. Mukhova, who was also eager to win, successfully saved the 1 point, and then broke and secured the 9th and 10th innings to chase the game points to 5:5, and the suspense of the game escalated again. In the 11th game, Mukhova made a key break, and then served to win the game. The Czech girl did not give her opponent any chance, and won the game with 4 points in a row, ending the fierce battle.

In the other women’s singles semi-final, Svyatek, who is currently ranked number one in the world, also ushered in her most difficult match of the French Open. Although he easily won the first set with 6:2, the 14th seed and Brazilian player Maya posed a big threat to Svyatek in the second set, and once got the inventory in the “tie-break”. But the defending champion Svyatke responded calmly, scored consecutive points after saving the set point, and seized the opportunity when his first match point appeared to win the “tie-break” 9:7, advancing to the French Open for the third time in four years finals.

The mixed doubles final was also held on the same day. Japan’s Miyui Kato and Germany’s Pitts defeated Canada’s Andreescu and New Zealand’s Venus 4:6, 6:4, 10:6 to win the trophy.

On the 9th, the French Open will usher in the most watched game since the start of the tournament. The two men’s singles seeds Alcaraz and Djokovic who are currently the highest ranked in the clay court Grand Slam will stage a “peak duel” in the semifinals . Another ticket to the final will be between Zverev of Germany and the runner-up of the last tournament, the No. 4 seed Ruud.