French Open: Djokovic beats Ruud to win his 23rd Grand Slam title – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: French Open: Djokovic beat Ruud to win his 23rd Grand Slam title

Who is the first person in the history of men’s tennis? Different fans will have different answers in their hearts. But if measured by the number of Grand Slams, Djokovic has already taken the position of the first man in men’s history.

In the men’s singles final of the 2023 French Open on the 11th, Djokovic defeated Norwegian player Ruud 7:6 (1), 6:3, 7:5 in straight sets and won his personal career. The 23rd Grand Slam singles title, thus becoming the male player with the most Grand Slam singles titles.

Previously, he and Nadal tied for first place with 22 titles. The victory also made the 36-year-old Djokovic the first male player in tennis history to win at least three singles titles in each of the four Grand Slam events.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to get the 23rd Grand Slam. I stand here grateful and feel very lucky to have achieved so much,” Djokovic said at the award ceremony.

Djokovic at the awards ceremony on June 11.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Gao Jing

Djokovic did not get off to a smooth start in the final against Ruud. He was broken in the second game of the first set and fell behind 1:4. But he tenaciously won 3 games in a row and chased the score to a 4:4 tie. After each side secured two serve games, Djokovic played a dominant performance in the “tie-break” battle and won 7:1.

In the second set, Djokovic played more easily and successfully converted one of the 6 break point opportunities, but this time alone was enough to bring him victory in this set. Ruud, 12 years younger than Djokovic, didn’t even have a break point in the set. 6:3, Djokovic won another set, only one step away from his third “Musketeer Cup”.

In the third set, both sides kept their serve to a 5:5 tie. The 11th inning became a turning point in the game. Djokovic hit three winning points, and Ruud made an unforced error. The Serbian scored 4 points in a row to complete the key break. When it came time to serve to win the game, Djokovic quickly took a 40-0 lead. Although he missed the first championship point, Djokovic successfully won the game with Ruud’s return ball out of bounds. After winning, he collapsed to the ground, savoring his moment of glory.

“It’s not a coincidence to get my 23rd Grand Slam title here. Clay has been the hardest surface in my entire career. I’m very excited now and I’m very proud of myself.” Djokovic Qi said.

The 24-year-old Ruud once again became the “background board” for the coronation of legends. Also at Roland Garros last year, “King of Clay” Nadal also defeated Ruud in straight sets in the final and won his 22nd Grand Slam title. In last year’s U.S. Open final, Ruud lost to Alcaraz, who was younger than himself, and watched his opponent become the youngest world No. 1 since the Open era.

“He (Djokovic) is one of the greatest legends in the history of our sport. I hope one day I can beat him. Of course, if it is in the Grand Slam, it is very difficult to beat him.” Lu De said, “The most important record now is that he won the 23rd Grand Slam. But I believe, if I understand correctly, his goal is to win more championships.” (Reporters Xiao Yazhuo, Chen Yushan)

