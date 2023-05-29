French Open: Djokovic faces the younger generation

While the title in Paris has always led through Nadal in recent years, the starting position is open this year. In addition to Spain’s young star Carlos Alcaraz and last year’s finalist Casper Ruud from Norway, the Dane Holger Rune and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as the Russian Daniil Medvedev – since his first tournament victory at the Masters in Rome on clay – are capable of a lot. Djokovic had to bow to the only 20-year-old Rune for the second time in the third duel in the quarter-finals in Rome. “The new generation is already here,” said the 36-year-old Serb at the time.

Like Nadal, Djokovic has 22 Grand Slam victories, with one more he would make himself the sole record holder. The fact that he should not be written off despite his poor performance on clay so far this season was already evident at the Australian Open, when he clinched his tenth Melbourne triumph despite a thigh injury and quarrels off the pitch. At a Grand Slam tournament, Djokovic can still go up a gear.

AP/Andrew Medichini



“I would say Alcaraz is the slight favorite to win,” says US tennis legend John McEnroe. “He brings an incredible breath of fresh air into the game. The way he plays is electric and he has a great personality,” enthuses Mac. Last September, he proved that “Carlitos”, as he would like to be called, can go all the way with his first major title at the US Open. After the Madrid victory, however, the sensational loss in the third round of Rome against the little-known Hungarian Fabian Marozsan was a damper for him.

Sabalenka shakes Swiatek’s throne

For women, the favorite is Iga Swiatek. The number one in the world from Poland is aiming for her third Roland Garros triumph in four years and with the US Open 2022 she already has three majors under her belt. Last year she made short work of Coco Gauff (USA) in the middle of a 37-match winning streak in the French Open final. She wasn’t that superior this year. On clay, the Stuttgart title was followed by a Madrid final and in Rome she was eliminated in the quarter-finals due to a hamstring injury – a precautionary measure, she stressed.

AP/Andrew Medichini



Swiatek’s biggest competitor in Paris could be Aryna Sabalenka. Born in Minsk, she won the Australian Open title this year and can become the new number one in Paris. If the 25-year-old Belarusian creates her opportunities with the necessary consistency, the second major title en suite would not be utopian. The Madrid title with a final victory over Swiatek is proof of that.

For the first time in many years, Austria is again represented in the women’s singles in Roland Garros: Julia Grabher has constantly worked her way up and is contesting her second major after the Australian Open this year. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg, currently number 74 in the WTA ranking, starts against a qualifier and could then compete with Gauff if the US-American, number six, should defeat Rebeka Masarova from Spain (WTA No .68) prevail.