French Open: German Tim Pütz creates a big surprise

Actually, Tim Pütz doesn’t see himself as an expert in mixed. But at the French Open, the German tennis pro unexpectedly won the title with his Japanese partner Miyu Kato. In the end, a tear-jerking drama ends well.

Tim Pütz and his doubles partner Miyu Kato prevailed against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu and the New Zealander Michael Venus

Tim Pütz hugged his mixed partner Miyu Kato tightly and held the microphone for the Japanese woman for her emotional victory speech. The 35-year-old tennis pro created the big surprise alongside the 28-year-old at the French Open and made it only the third German success in mixed doubles in the long history of the clay court classic. Frankfurt’s Pütz and Kato beat Michael Venus from New Zealand and Bianca Andreescu from Canada in the final 4:6, 6:4, 10:6 on Thursday.

Both had to survive the difficult phase in the tournament after the disqualification of the Japanese in women’s doubles. “Miyu, it’s unbelievable what has happened in the last ten days. I hope that helps you, ”said Pütz to his playing partner in his speech on the Philippe-Chatrier court. “I’m very happy to win – even without the drama. I hope this makes amends for what happened to you.”

Kato had been disqualified in her women’s doubles for hitting a ball girl with a ball. After that, she was emotionally shaken for several days and fought back tears at the award ceremony on Thursday. She read her speech from a sheet of paper. “I am so happy that you have always supported me and encouraged me. It was mentally very challenging for me,” she said to Pütz.

Kato’s playing partner canceled at the last minute

The duo only decided to start together in mixed doubles shortly before the registration deadline. With their respective partners, they lacked the necessary ranking points when registering for the tournament. Then Kato’s original playing partner asked at the last minute if Pütz didn’t want to play with her.

also read

Communication was rather difficult, also because Kato hardly speaks English. “We haven’t discussed positional play and running paths in a week and a half,” said Davis Cup professional Pütz with a smile. “There are very few tactics and collusion. We’ll just go out there and see how it goes.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

It didn’t go so well at first. In the final, Venus, Pütz’s former doubles partner, and Andreescu secured the first set. But Pütz and Kato fought back and were able to celebrate in the match tie-break. In addition, the winning duo will receive prize money of 122,000 euros.

Pütz is actually a double specialist, but failed at the French Open with Kevin Krawietz in the quarterfinals. Anna-Lena Grönefeld celebrated the last German success in mixed at the French Open in 2014, Cilly Aussem had previously been successful in 1930.