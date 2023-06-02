French Open: Grabher fails in Paris at Gauff

Grabher had to wait a long time for her working day to start on the Suzanne Lenglen court against the American, because before their game the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner and the German Daniel Altmaier delivered a five-set thriller over 5:26 hours. When the time came, the Austrian was wide awake, but missed two break chances in the first game. As a result, Grabher acted too erroneously and sold below value. Especially backhand and serve did not work as desired.

Gauff, on the other hand, shed her initial insecurity, gained more confidence from point to point and soon found her rhythm. The 19-year-old, who sometimes served at over 200 km/h, used her fourth break chance and took a 3-1 lead. Grabher lost another serve to make it 1:5. Gauff missed her first chance to win the set and conceded a break to make it 2:5. However, Grabher gave up her service again, which meant that the first set went to the American after 32 minutes.

IMAGO/Pierre Stevenin



“The serve was decisive”

Grabher also made a good start in the second set. With a forehand winner, Grabher Gauff took the serve to make it 1-0 and then managed a break. The problem was that the Austrian also conceded her breaks number four and five, making it 2:2. Gauff then laid the foundation for victory with the break to 4.2. After that, the 19-year-old held her serve and used her first match point. Grabher also lost the second duel with the young US star after losing 6-1 3-6 at the Billie Jean King Cup on hard court in Delray Beach six weeks ago.

“I served badly, the serve was decisive,” said Grabher, who was also able to take a lot of positive things with her: “Those were the best two weeks of my career. I played my first WTA final and won a round in a Grand Slam for the first time.” The native of Dornbirn will train in Vienna next week and then play the clay court tournament in Valencia. She also has Wimbledon in her program at the beginning of July.

French Open in Paris