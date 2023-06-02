Home » French Open: Grabher fails in Paris at Gauff
French Open: Grabher fails in Paris at Gauff

For Julia Grabher, her adventure at the French Open ended in the second round on Thursday. The 26-year-old from Vorarlberg was beaten by world number six Coco Gauff after a playing time of 1:08 hours 2:6 3:6. Despite losing to last year’s 19-year-old finalist, Grabher will improve to a career high of 55th in the WTA ranking thanks to his first win in a Grand Slam tournament.

Grabher had to wait a long time for her working day to start on the Suzanne Lenglen court against the American, because before their game the South Tyrolean Jannik Sinner and the German Daniel Altmaier delivered a five-set thriller over 5:26 hours. When the time came, the Austrian was wide awake, but missed two break chances in the first game. As a result, Grabher acted too erroneously and sold below value. Especially backhand and serve did not work as desired.

Gauff, on the other hand, shed her initial insecurity, gained more confidence from point to point and soon found her rhythm. The 19-year-old, who sometimes served at over 200 km/h, used her fourth break chance and took a 3-1 lead. Grabher lost another serve to make it 1:5. Gauff missed her first chance to win the set and conceded a break to make it 2:5. However, Grabher gave up her service again, which meant that the first set went to the American after 32 minutes.

Despite some idle times, Coco Gauff showed at times why she is considered the dominant player of the future

“The serve was decisive”

Grabher also made a good start in the second set. With a forehand winner, Grabher Gauff took the serve to make it 1-0 and then managed a break. The problem was that the Austrian also conceded her breaks number four and five, making it 2:2. Gauff then laid the foundation for victory with the break to 4.2. After that, the 19-year-old held her serve and used her first match point. Grabher also lost the second duel with the young US star after losing 6-1 3-6 at the Billie Jean King Cup on hard court in Delray Beach six weeks ago.

“I served badly, the serve was decisive,” said Grabher, who was also able to take a lot of positive things with her: “Those were the best two weeks of my career. I played my first WTA final and won a round in a Grand Slam for the first time.” The native of Dornbirn will train in Vienna next week and then play the clay court tournament in Valencia. She also has Wimbledon in her program at the beginning of July.

Second round tableau:
Each Swiatek (POL/1) Claire Liu (USA) 6:4 6:0
Wang Xinyu (CHN) Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 7:6 (7/5) 6:2
Bianca Andreescu (CAN) Emma Navarro (USA) 6:1 6:4
Lesja Zurenko (UKR) Lauren Davis (USA) 6:3 1:0 ret.
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6:3 6:4
Kayla Day (USA) Madison Keys (USA/20) 6:2 4:6 6:4
Mirra Andrejewa (RUS) Diane Parry (FRA) 6:1 6:2
Coco Gauff (USA/6) Julia Grabher (AUT) 6:2 6:3
Jelena Rybakina (KAZ/4) Linda Noskova (CZE) 6:3 6:3
Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) Petra Martic (CRO) 6:4 6:1
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS/23) Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6:2 6:0
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA/14) Diana Schnaider (RUS) 6:2 5:7 6:4
Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) Simona Waltert (SUI) 6:2 6:3
Bernard Per (USA) Donna Vekic (CRO/22) 3:6 6:4 6:3
Olga Danilovic (SRB) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6:2 7:5
Ons Jabeur (TUN/7) Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6:2 6:3
Karolina Muchova (CZE) Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6:3 0:6 6:3
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU/27) Sara Errani (ITA) 6:3 6:0
Clara Tauson (DEN) Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6:3 5:7 6:4
Jelina Awanesjan (RUS) Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) 6:0 7:5
Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (RUS) Lyudmila Samsonowa (RUS/15) 4:6 7:5 7:5
Anastasia Potapowa (RUS/24) Mayar Sherif (ONE) 3:6 6:4 6:1
Elise Mertens (BEL/28) Camila Osorio (COL) 6:3 7:6 (7/3)
Jessica Pegula (USA/3) Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6:2 ret.
Anna Blinkova (RUS) Caroline Garcia (FRA/5) 4:6 6:3 7:5
Jelina Switolina (UKR) Storm Hunter (AUS) 2:6 6:3 6:1
Peyton Stearns (USA) Yelena Ostapenko (YEARS/17) 6:3 1:6 6:2
Darja Kasatkina (RUS/9) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6:3 6:4
Sloane Stephens (USA) Solvara Gratscheva (RUS) 6:2 6:1
Julia Putinzewa (KAZ) Zheng Qinwen (CHN/19) 6:3 4:6 6:2
Kamilla Rachimowa (RUS) Magdalena Frech (POL) 6:3 6:4
Arina Sabalenka (BLR/2) Irina Schymanowitsch (BLR) 7:5 6:2

